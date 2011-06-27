  1. Home
2003 Panoz Esperante Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exhaust note, great shifter action, impressive structural integrity, easy to drive and fast.
  • Lack of stability control, no side airbags, still quirky ergonomics, awkward steering feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though suffering from quirky ergonomics and borrowed cockpit components, the Panoz offers performance on par with the world's best sports cars and exclusivity that practically guarantees that yours will be the only one at the country club.

2003 Highlights

Revisions to the Esperante's rear suspension and interior ergonomics, along with new options that include a carbon-fiber hardtop and Brembo brakes bring this limited production American roadster into its sophomore year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Panoz Esperante.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Where do I put the kids?!
Cool Cat,04/17/2003
My wife and I bought this car before we thought about where we were going to put the kids. As it turns out we can only fit the two older boys in the trunk comfortably. Our daughter has to be strapped to the hood.
danny's esperante
dw simp 48,11/10/2002
i have had my experante for about 6 months now and i love it. i cant go any where without it drawing a crowd. i have had the new maserati, a 360 modena and a 911 porsche and this car is my favorite. it drives great on a long trip and its quiet with the top down. i would highly recommend it
Head Turner
Bill Anderson,12/17/2002
This vehicle is the most exiting car I have ever owned. I can't stop anywhere without people complimenting me on it.
Panoz Esperante
Steve Robinson,08/02/2003
This is the very best value in exotic sports cars - period. Construction materials, workmanship, safety, power, handling, comfort, fuel economy and design - this vehicle has it all. It beats the competition hands down. There is no close 2nd for value when considering price & performance. One of the finest designs ever in a thoroughbred sports car. Made in Americn has returned to all its former glory.
See all 8 reviews of the 2003 Panoz Esperante
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Panoz Esperante features & specs
More about the 2003 Panoz Esperante

Used 2003 Panoz Esperante Overview

The Used 2003 Panoz Esperante is offered in the following submodels: Esperante Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Panoz Esperante?

