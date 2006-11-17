Used 2006 Panoz Esperante for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Panoz Esperante
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
dick,11/17/2006
This car attracts more attention than any car I have owned. It is beautiful in styling and build quality, very functional, and very cool. It handles like a dream and has a great exhaust note. Everyone wants to know what it is and what it cost.