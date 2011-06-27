  1. Home
  2. Panoz
  3. Panoz Esperante
  4. Used 2005 Panoz Esperante
  5. Review
2005 Panoz Esperante Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Thrilling exhaust note, impressive structural integrity, predictable handling.
  • Lack of stability control, no side airbags, quirky ergonomics, awkward steering feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though suffering from quirky ergonomics and borrowed cockpit components, the Panoz offers performance on par with the world's best sports cars and exclusivity that practically guarantees that yours will be the only one at the country club.

2005 Highlights

No significant changes this year.

Consumer reviews

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
See all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

More Rare than a Ferrari or Lambo
jack,01/24/2006
More fun than a Corvette, Ferrari, Jaguar XKR, etc, the 2005 Panoz Esperante is fast, comfy, amazingly reliable, sounds great. It is exclusive beyond imagination. No one knows what it is or where it's from. When you say, Hochton, Georgia, they think you're nuts. The engine is so pretty, the hood should be made of glass. The seats are really comfortable and car is not so low that it's hard to get in or out of, like a Corvette.
exclusive vehicle
mike,02/26/2006
Wow, what a difference! I traded in an '03 panoz classic style for on '05 gtlm coupe that is the super charged ford svt engine. Get the gtlm! It is much faster, the looks are more exotic, plus I love the exclusivity. I love answering questions about the vehicle. At local car shows the people all flock to this car. I can get service at a local ford dealer,plus panoz corporate is great. (no $400 oil changes). The car is a pleasure to drive with easy access and exit. Loads of carbon fiber on the interior and the engine compartment. Leather seats are top of the line and the paint is flawless. I love the coupe gtlm because there are so few of them. the shifting is short and fast.
Good
Bob,05/23/2005
Good performance and it has an extremely fast engine with good handling interior could have more space
Perfect car for me
jack,06/06/2005
I love this car. It is the bestlooking car on the road. Panoz is a pleasure to deal with. Every head turns when this car goes by.
See all 4 reviews of the 2005 Panoz Esperante
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
305 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
305 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
More about the 2005 Panoz Esperante

Used 2005 Panoz Esperante Overview

The Used 2005 Panoz Esperante is offered in the following submodels: Esperante GTLM, Esperante Coupe, Esperante Convertible. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M), GTLM 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M), GT 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M), and GTLM 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M).

