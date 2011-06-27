Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,349
|$1,892
|$2,191
|Clean
|$1,187
|$1,670
|$1,935
|Average
|$864
|$1,226
|$1,422
|Rough
|$540
|$781
|$908
Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,485
|$2,062
|$2,381
|Clean
|$1,307
|$1,820
|$2,102
|Average
|$950
|$1,336
|$1,545
|Rough
|$594
|$852
|$987
Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Elite 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,399
|$1,955
|$2,262
|Clean
|$1,231
|$1,726
|$1,997
|Average
|$896
|$1,267
|$1,467
|Rough
|$560
|$807
|$938
Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Touring 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,515
|$2,120
|$2,453
|Clean
|$1,333
|$1,871
|$2,166
|Average
|$970
|$1,373
|$1,591
|Rough
|$606
|$875
|$1,017