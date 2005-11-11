Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight
Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.76 Reviews
Report abuse
dsnook,11/11/2005
This is a big boat of a car, but I love it. I used to be a Service Manager at an Oldsmobile dealership and I know how reliable these cars are. It has a fantastic engine and gets great gas mileage (routinely get 30 mpg on highway). As with any car, you will have to replace the water pump and an alternator every now and then. But otherwise, Oldsmobile Ninety-Eights are great cars.
Related Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2016
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2011
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman 2014
- Used INFINITI QX50 2011
- Used Land Rover LR2 2010
- Used Volvo XC70 2014
- Used Jaguar XK 2013
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2010
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2011
- Used Lexus HS 250h 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback 2012
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2013
- Used Jaguar XK 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Wagon 2012
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen EuroVan
- Used Lexus RX 350L
- Used Volkswagen Phaeton
- Used Ferrari Portofino
- Used BMW M6
- Used Dodge Neon
- Used BMW X3 M
- Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
- Used Aston Martin DB11
- Used Lexus UX 250h
- Used Cadillac XLR-V
- Used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
- Used GMC Safari
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac CTS Mckinney TX
- Used Lexus IS 350 Edison NJ
- Used BMW X5 San Jose CA
- Used Lexus IS 350 Cincinnati OH
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Oakland CA
- Used Lexus ES 350 San Diego CA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata San Diego CA
- Used Lexus RX 350 Green Bay WI
- Used Ford Expedition York PA
- Used Lexus RX 350 Jersey City NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Civic 2017 Tempe AZ
- Used Honda Accord 2017 Los Angeles CA
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Huntington Beach CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News