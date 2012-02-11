Used 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Intrigue Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL

    137,352 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,680

    Details
  • 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL
    used

    1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL

    78,653 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue
    used

    1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue

    71,311 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue
    used

    1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue

    156,088 miles

    $2,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Intrigue searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Intrigue
  4. Used 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue

Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Intrigue

Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile Intrigue
Overall Consumer Rating
4.283 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 83 reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Great car
morin1,11/02/2012
I purchased this car new and wish Olds was still around making them. Great handling and milage, looks nice and is very comfortable, love it. The only problem it had was several years ago freon leaked out...they found the leak and fixed it at a small cost. Very happy I purchased an Intrigue.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Oldsmobile
Intrigue
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Oldsmobile Intrigue info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings