Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cabela 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,026$15,222$17,355
Clean$11,273$14,259$16,229
Average$9,767$12,334$13,976
Rough$8,260$10,409$11,723
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,993$13,732$16,209
Clean$9,367$12,863$15,157
Average$8,116$11,127$13,053
Rough$6,864$9,390$10,949
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,911$13,061$15,154
Clean$9,290$12,235$14,170
Average$8,049$10,583$12,203
Rough$6,807$8,931$10,236
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,043$15,321$17,509
Clean$11,289$14,352$16,373
Average$9,780$12,414$14,100
Rough$8,272$10,477$11,827
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,682$15,369$17,821
Clean$10,951$14,397$16,664
Average$9,487$12,453$14,351
Rough$8,024$10,510$12,037
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,018$19,357$22,249
Clean$14,078$18,133$20,805
Average$12,197$15,685$17,917
Rough$10,315$13,237$15,029
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,613$15,957$18,837
Clean$10,885$14,948$17,614
Average$9,431$12,930$15,169
Rough$7,976$10,912$12,724
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,471$19,886$23,473
Clean$13,565$18,629$21,950
Average$11,752$16,114$18,903
Rough$9,939$13,599$15,856
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cabela 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,967$15,154$17,282
Clean$11,218$14,196$16,160
Average$9,719$12,279$13,917
Rough$8,220$10,363$11,674
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,596$8,765$10,208
Clean$6,183$8,211$9,545
Average$5,357$7,103$8,220
Rough$4,530$5,994$6,895
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,893$23,214$27,401
Clean$15,835$21,746$25,623
Average$13,719$18,810$22,066
Rough$11,603$15,874$18,509
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,046$12,034$14,019
Clean$8,480$11,273$13,109
Average$7,347$9,751$11,289
Rough$6,214$8,229$9,469
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,928$13,847$15,796
Clean$10,243$12,972$14,771
Average$8,875$11,220$12,720
Rough$7,506$9,469$10,670
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,715$11,976$14,137
Clean$8,169$11,219$13,220
Average$7,078$9,704$11,385
Rough$5,986$8,190$9,549
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,938$14,028$16,089
Clean$10,253$13,141$15,045
Average$8,883$11,367$12,956
Rough$7,513$9,592$10,868
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,828$18,863$21,556
Clean$13,900$17,670$20,157
Average$12,042$15,284$17,359
Rough$10,185$12,899$14,560
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,704$11,499$13,357
Clean$8,159$10,772$12,490
Average$7,069$9,318$10,756
Rough$5,979$7,863$9,022
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,643$14,056$16,324
Clean$9,977$13,167$15,265
Average$8,644$11,390$13,146
Rough$7,310$9,612$11,027
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,091$12,493$14,746
Clean$8,521$11,703$13,789
Average$7,383$10,123$11,875
Rough$6,244$8,543$9,960
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,531$12,346$14,221
Clean$8,934$11,566$13,298
Average$7,740$10,004$11,452
Rough$6,546$8,443$9,606
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,608$14,576$17,206
Clean$9,943$13,654$16,089
Average$8,615$11,811$13,856
Rough$7,286$9,967$11,622
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,910$13,617$16,074
Clean$9,289$12,756$15,031
Average$8,048$11,034$12,944
Rough$6,807$9,312$10,858
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,425$14,347$16,300
Clean$10,709$13,440$15,242
Average$9,278$11,625$13,127
Rough$7,847$9,811$11,011
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,209$14,029$16,560
Clean$9,570$13,142$15,486
Average$8,291$11,368$13,336
Rough$7,012$9,593$11,186
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,344$11,465$13,534
Clean$7,821$10,740$12,655
Average$6,776$9,290$10,899
Rough$5,731$7,840$9,142
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,274$13,671$15,927
Clean$9,631$12,807$14,893
Average$8,344$11,078$12,826
Rough$7,057$9,349$10,758
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,650$16,265$18,675
Clean$11,858$15,236$17,463
Average$10,273$13,179$15,039
Rough$8,689$11,122$12,615
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,296$11,400$13,457
Clean$7,776$10,679$12,584
Average$6,737$9,237$10,837
Rough$5,698$7,795$9,090
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,348$12,845$15,163
Clean$8,763$12,033$14,179
Average$7,592$10,409$12,210
Rough$6,421$8,784$10,242
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,092$12,007$13,944
Clean$8,522$11,248$13,039
Average$7,384$9,729$11,229
Rough$6,245$8,211$9,419
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,183 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,211 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,183 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,211 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,183 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,211 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $4,530 to $10,208, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.