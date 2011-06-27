Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cabela 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,026
|$15,222
|$17,355
|Clean
|$11,273
|$14,259
|$16,229
|Average
|$9,767
|$12,334
|$13,976
|Rough
|$8,260
|$10,409
|$11,723
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,993
|$13,732
|$16,209
|Clean
|$9,367
|$12,863
|$15,157
|Average
|$8,116
|$11,127
|$13,053
|Rough
|$6,864
|$9,390
|$10,949
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,911
|$13,061
|$15,154
|Clean
|$9,290
|$12,235
|$14,170
|Average
|$8,049
|$10,583
|$12,203
|Rough
|$6,807
|$8,931
|$10,236
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,043
|$15,321
|$17,509
|Clean
|$11,289
|$14,352
|$16,373
|Average
|$9,780
|$12,414
|$14,100
|Rough
|$8,272
|$10,477
|$11,827
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,682
|$15,369
|$17,821
|Clean
|$10,951
|$14,397
|$16,664
|Average
|$9,487
|$12,453
|$14,351
|Rough
|$8,024
|$10,510
|$12,037
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,018
|$19,357
|$22,249
|Clean
|$14,078
|$18,133
|$20,805
|Average
|$12,197
|$15,685
|$17,917
|Rough
|$10,315
|$13,237
|$15,029
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,613
|$15,957
|$18,837
|Clean
|$10,885
|$14,948
|$17,614
|Average
|$9,431
|$12,930
|$15,169
|Rough
|$7,976
|$10,912
|$12,724
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,471
|$19,886
|$23,473
|Clean
|$13,565
|$18,629
|$21,950
|Average
|$11,752
|$16,114
|$18,903
|Rough
|$9,939
|$13,599
|$15,856
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cabela 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,967
|$15,154
|$17,282
|Clean
|$11,218
|$14,196
|$16,160
|Average
|$9,719
|$12,279
|$13,917
|Rough
|$8,220
|$10,363
|$11,674
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,596
|$8,765
|$10,208
|Clean
|$6,183
|$8,211
|$9,545
|Average
|$5,357
|$7,103
|$8,220
|Rough
|$4,530
|$5,994
|$6,895
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,893
|$23,214
|$27,401
|Clean
|$15,835
|$21,746
|$25,623
|Average
|$13,719
|$18,810
|$22,066
|Rough
|$11,603
|$15,874
|$18,509
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,046
|$12,034
|$14,019
|Clean
|$8,480
|$11,273
|$13,109
|Average
|$7,347
|$9,751
|$11,289
|Rough
|$6,214
|$8,229
|$9,469
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,928
|$13,847
|$15,796
|Clean
|$10,243
|$12,972
|$14,771
|Average
|$8,875
|$11,220
|$12,720
|Rough
|$7,506
|$9,469
|$10,670
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,715
|$11,976
|$14,137
|Clean
|$8,169
|$11,219
|$13,220
|Average
|$7,078
|$9,704
|$11,385
|Rough
|$5,986
|$8,190
|$9,549
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,938
|$14,028
|$16,089
|Clean
|$10,253
|$13,141
|$15,045
|Average
|$8,883
|$11,367
|$12,956
|Rough
|$7,513
|$9,592
|$10,868
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,828
|$18,863
|$21,556
|Clean
|$13,900
|$17,670
|$20,157
|Average
|$12,042
|$15,284
|$17,359
|Rough
|$10,185
|$12,899
|$14,560
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,704
|$11,499
|$13,357
|Clean
|$8,159
|$10,772
|$12,490
|Average
|$7,069
|$9,318
|$10,756
|Rough
|$5,979
|$7,863
|$9,022
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,643
|$14,056
|$16,324
|Clean
|$9,977
|$13,167
|$15,265
|Average
|$8,644
|$11,390
|$13,146
|Rough
|$7,310
|$9,612
|$11,027
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,091
|$12,493
|$14,746
|Clean
|$8,521
|$11,703
|$13,789
|Average
|$7,383
|$10,123
|$11,875
|Rough
|$6,244
|$8,543
|$9,960
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,531
|$12,346
|$14,221
|Clean
|$8,934
|$11,566
|$13,298
|Average
|$7,740
|$10,004
|$11,452
|Rough
|$6,546
|$8,443
|$9,606
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,608
|$14,576
|$17,206
|Clean
|$9,943
|$13,654
|$16,089
|Average
|$8,615
|$11,811
|$13,856
|Rough
|$7,286
|$9,967
|$11,622
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,910
|$13,617
|$16,074
|Clean
|$9,289
|$12,756
|$15,031
|Average
|$8,048
|$11,034
|$12,944
|Rough
|$6,807
|$9,312
|$10,858
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,425
|$14,347
|$16,300
|Clean
|$10,709
|$13,440
|$15,242
|Average
|$9,278
|$11,625
|$13,127
|Rough
|$7,847
|$9,811
|$11,011
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,209
|$14,029
|$16,560
|Clean
|$9,570
|$13,142
|$15,486
|Average
|$8,291
|$11,368
|$13,336
|Rough
|$7,012
|$9,593
|$11,186
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,344
|$11,465
|$13,534
|Clean
|$7,821
|$10,740
|$12,655
|Average
|$6,776
|$9,290
|$10,899
|Rough
|$5,731
|$7,840
|$9,142
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,274
|$13,671
|$15,927
|Clean
|$9,631
|$12,807
|$14,893
|Average
|$8,344
|$11,078
|$12,826
|Rough
|$7,057
|$9,349
|$10,758
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,650
|$16,265
|$18,675
|Clean
|$11,858
|$15,236
|$17,463
|Average
|$10,273
|$13,179
|$15,039
|Rough
|$8,689
|$11,122
|$12,615
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,296
|$11,400
|$13,457
|Clean
|$7,776
|$10,679
|$12,584
|Average
|$6,737
|$9,237
|$10,837
|Rough
|$5,698
|$7,795
|$9,090
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,348
|$12,845
|$15,163
|Clean
|$8,763
|$12,033
|$14,179
|Average
|$7,592
|$10,409
|$12,210
|Rough
|$6,421
|$8,784
|$10,242
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,092
|$12,007
|$13,944
|Clean
|$8,522
|$11,248
|$13,039
|Average
|$7,384
|$9,729
|$11,229
|Rough
|$6,245
|$8,211
|$9,419