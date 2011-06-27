Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus SVT 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,979
|$2,613
|$2,956
|Clean
|$1,763
|$2,335
|$2,644
|Average
|$1,332
|$1,779
|$2,019
|Rough
|$901
|$1,222
|$1,395
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX5 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,755
|$2,854
|$3,445
|Clean
|$1,564
|$2,550
|$3,081
|Average
|$1,182
|$1,942
|$2,353
|Rough
|$799
|$1,335
|$1,625
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,324
|$2,287
|$2,805
|Clean
|$1,180
|$2,043
|$2,508
|Average
|$891
|$1,557
|$1,916
|Rough
|$603
|$1,070
|$1,323
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX3 Comfort 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,533
|$2,644
|$3,241
|Clean
|$1,366
|$2,363
|$2,899
|Average
|$1,032
|$1,800
|$2,214
|Rough
|$698
|$1,237
|$1,529
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,462
|$2,580
|$3,181
|Clean
|$1,303
|$2,305
|$2,845
|Average
|$984
|$1,756
|$2,173
|Rough
|$666
|$1,207
|$1,501
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,652
|$2,881
|$3,542
|Clean
|$1,472
|$2,575
|$3,168
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,961
|$2,419
|Rough
|$752
|$1,348
|$1,671
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus SE 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,897
|$3,266
|$4,003
|Clean
|$1,690
|$2,919
|$3,580
|Average
|$1,277
|$2,223
|$2,734
|Rough
|$864
|$1,528
|$1,888
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,512
|$2,525
|$3,070
|Clean
|$1,347
|$2,257
|$2,746
|Average
|$1,018
|$1,719
|$2,097
|Rough
|$688
|$1,181
|$1,449
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZTW 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,951
|$3,352
|$4,104
|Clean
|$1,738
|$2,996
|$3,671
|Average
|$1,313
|$2,282
|$2,804
|Rough
|$888
|$1,568
|$1,936
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus SVT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,230
|$3,655
|$4,420
|Clean
|$1,987
|$3,266
|$3,953
|Average
|$1,501
|$2,488
|$3,019
|Rough
|$1,015
|$1,710
|$2,085
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,619
|$3,158
|Clean
|$1,440
|$2,340
|$2,825
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,783
|$2,157
|Rough
|$736
|$1,225
|$1,490
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX5 Comfort 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,658
|$2,718
|$3,289
|Clean
|$1,478
|$2,429
|$2,942
|Average
|$1,116
|$1,850
|$2,247
|Rough
|$755
|$1,272
|$1,552
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,256
|$2,133
|$2,603
|Clean
|$1,119
|$1,906
|$2,328
|Average
|$846
|$1,452
|$1,778
|Rough
|$572
|$998
|$1,228
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,411
|$2,499
|$3,084
|Clean
|$1,257
|$2,233
|$2,758
|Average
|$950
|$1,701
|$2,107
|Rough
|$642
|$1,169
|$1,455
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX3 Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,677
|$2,923
|$3,592
|Clean
|$1,495
|$2,612
|$3,213
|Average
|$1,129
|$1,990
|$2,454
|Rough
|$764
|$1,367
|$1,695
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX5 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,665
|$2,903
|$3,567
|Clean
|$1,483
|$2,594
|$3,190
|Average
|$1,121
|$1,976
|$2,437
|Rough
|$758
|$1,358
|$1,683
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX3 Comfort 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,693
|$2,807
|$3,405
|Clean
|$1,508
|$2,508
|$3,045
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,911
|$2,326
|Rough
|$771
|$1,313
|$1,606
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX5 Comfort 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,769
|$3,067
|$3,763
|Clean
|$1,577
|$2,741
|$3,366
|Average
|$1,191
|$2,088
|$2,571
|Rough
|$806
|$1,435
|$1,776
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX5 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,669
|$2,759
|$3,346
|Clean
|$1,487
|$2,465
|$2,992
|Average
|$1,123
|$1,878
|$2,285
|Rough
|$760
|$1,291
|$1,579
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,420
|$2,179
|$2,589
|Clean
|$1,265
|$1,947
|$2,316
|Average
|$956
|$1,483
|$1,769
|Rough
|$647
|$1,020
|$1,222