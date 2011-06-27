  1. Home
2004 Ford Focus Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus SVT 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,979$2,613$2,956
Clean$1,763$2,335$2,644
Average$1,332$1,779$2,019
Rough$901$1,222$1,395
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX5 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,755$2,854$3,445
Clean$1,564$2,550$3,081
Average$1,182$1,942$2,353
Rough$799$1,335$1,625
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,324$2,287$2,805
Clean$1,180$2,043$2,508
Average$891$1,557$1,916
Rough$603$1,070$1,323
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX3 Comfort 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,533$2,644$3,241
Clean$1,366$2,363$2,899
Average$1,032$1,800$2,214
Rough$698$1,237$1,529
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,462$2,580$3,181
Clean$1,303$2,305$2,845
Average$984$1,756$2,173
Rough$666$1,207$1,501
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,652$2,881$3,542
Clean$1,472$2,575$3,168
Average$1,112$1,961$2,419
Rough$752$1,348$1,671
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus SE 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,897$3,266$4,003
Clean$1,690$2,919$3,580
Average$1,277$2,223$2,734
Rough$864$1,528$1,888
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,512$2,525$3,070
Clean$1,347$2,257$2,746
Average$1,018$1,719$2,097
Rough$688$1,181$1,449
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZTW 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,951$3,352$4,104
Clean$1,738$2,996$3,671
Average$1,313$2,282$2,804
Rough$888$1,568$1,936
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus SVT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,230$3,655$4,420
Clean$1,987$3,266$3,953
Average$1,501$2,488$3,019
Rough$1,015$1,710$2,085
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,616$2,619$3,158
Clean$1,440$2,340$2,825
Average$1,088$1,783$2,157
Rough$736$1,225$1,490
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX5 Comfort 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,658$2,718$3,289
Clean$1,478$2,429$2,942
Average$1,116$1,850$2,247
Rough$755$1,272$1,552
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,256$2,133$2,603
Clean$1,119$1,906$2,328
Average$846$1,452$1,778
Rough$572$998$1,228
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,411$2,499$3,084
Clean$1,257$2,233$2,758
Average$950$1,701$2,107
Rough$642$1,169$1,455
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX3 Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,677$2,923$3,592
Clean$1,495$2,612$3,213
Average$1,129$1,990$2,454
Rough$764$1,367$1,695
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX5 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,665$2,903$3,567
Clean$1,483$2,594$3,190
Average$1,121$1,976$2,437
Rough$758$1,358$1,683
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX3 Comfort 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,693$2,807$3,405
Clean$1,508$2,508$3,045
Average$1,140$1,911$2,326
Rough$771$1,313$1,606
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX5 Comfort 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,769$3,067$3,763
Clean$1,577$2,741$3,366
Average$1,191$2,088$2,571
Rough$806$1,435$1,776
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus ZX5 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,669$2,759$3,346
Clean$1,487$2,465$2,992
Average$1,123$1,878$2,285
Rough$760$1,291$1,579
Estimated values
2004 Ford Focus SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,420$2,179$2,589
Clean$1,265$1,947$2,316
Average$956$1,483$1,769
Rough$647$1,020$1,222
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Ford Focus on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,119 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,906 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Focus is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,119 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,906 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Ford Focus, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,119 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,906 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Ford Focus. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Ford Focus and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Ford Focus ranges from $572 to $2,603, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Ford Focus is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.