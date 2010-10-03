Used 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue
- Cleanly styled inside and out, available stability control, sophisticated 3.5-liter V6 engine.
- Cheap interior materials, rear seat room tight for adults, sketchy reliability record.
Oldsmobile's Intrigue was one of GM's most promising products when it was released in 1998, but quality stumbling blocks and a muddled brand identity helped to quash sales hopes. Now that the bugs are ironed out, the Intrigue is scheduled to die at the end of this year.
Too bad Oldsmobile is headed for the obituary list, because the Intrigue represented one of the best domestic alternatives to Japan's best-selling four doors. Aimed squarely at the Accord and Camry, Intrigue features a functional sedan design inside and out that delivers a minimum of glitz and a maximum of ergonomic operation. Providing tight space for five adults, the Intrigue offers acceptable interior room without a bulky exterior size or hefty curb weight. Built on a rigid structural backbone, Olds gave its midsize front-driver a four-wheel independent suspension, disc brakes and ABS. The GX is a fully equipped base model, while moving up to the GL nets extras such as a dual-zone air conditioner, fog lamps, keyless entry and upgraded mirrors, seats and sound system. The GLS comes with fake wood trim inside, the OnStar communications system and even more standard equipment for 2002 that includes a two-tone leather interior, sunroof and HomeLink system. All Intrigues are powered by GM's 24-valve 3.5-liter V6 (based on the Aurora V8) that sends a torquey 215 horsepower through a four-speed electronically controlled transmission. The Intrigue also features the Precision Control System (PCS) that uses sensors to measure the speed of each wheel as well as steering and yaw angles. If a panic stop, quick swerve or slick pavement forces the car into a skid, the system applies selective braking to bring the car back under control. Driving the Intrigue feels more like driving an import than a typical Oldsmobile. Speed-sensitive steering offers good feedback, and the brake pedal is easy to modulate. Seats are comfy and supportive. While the car is fairly big, it doesn't feel like it from the driver seat, thanks to responsive handling and good visibility. However, the speed-sensitive steering can feel rather unnatural when its ratio and weighting change in mid corner. Understated styling provides strong family ties to other Oldsmobiles in the headlights, front fascia and rear flanks. And Intrigue's twin-cam V6 not only provides stout acceleration and good fuel economy, but it does so without the need for premium fuel, unlike many other performance-oriented V6 powerplants in this class. Pricing is in line with the Toyota Camry V6, the Nissan Maxima, and the Mercury Sable. Offering style, room and power, the Oldsmobile Intrigue is one sedan priced in the mid-20s that shoppers should at least test-drive when searching for their next family sedan, especially since Oldsmobile dealers will be blowing them out clearance sale-style.
First off, I would like to say this car is just amazing! I have owned the 3.8 and the 3.5 motors and I would have to say, I like the 3.5 a lot more. The 3.5 gives a very quick acceleration and just amazing fuel economy! I normally get around 400-440 miles to one tank of gas! Moving on to the interior, it is a very beautiful designed interior! As most Intrigues go, my dash above my center air vents started to raise at 120,000 miles but thats no big deal. The car has never had any mechanical problems in it's 180k mile life. The only problem I have had is wheel hubs. Wheel hubs are another common thing with the Intrigue, 300 dollars later, all four hubs were replaced..
I bought my intrigue used with 120,000 miles on it! overall great looking car clean inside and out. a month after buying it i have to put 400$ worth of NORMAL MAINTENANCE work into it such as fuel filter tie rod ends and so on. The car seemed to always have this issue with the blinker turning right. I was told that it is a sensor and is around 400$ to replace NO THANKS! Common issue with these cars i am told ill go without! Then my car one day decided to start stalling on me in the middle of intersections and when i was driving normally! it was scary trust me but i didn't do anything about it until one day i went to go start it and it wouldn't at all so i jumped it but every time it would bog out after a few minutes! I got so sick of it i let it sit there all winter without even driving it because i didn't want to deal with it! Anyway i took it to a GM dealership and 500$ later with a cam shift sensor and a new battery the car seems great now! Love how it drives and handles curves and the acceleration is great! I would recommend getting it looked at before you buy and do your research on the car because they can have some costly repairs unfortunately
I purchased an Intrigue in March with approx. 71K miles on it fully loaded including the heated seats, side mirrors, sunroof,leather interior and Bose sound system for $3000. When I purchased it the dash lights stayed on like a Christmas tree but after driving it I had to have it. It now has 80K miles on it and although the lights on the dash are still there it runs like a dream and is very dependable. Nobody seems to know why the lights stay on so it can be fixed but as long as it continues to give me good service I can't complain as it was a lot of car for the money I spent. To bad Oldsmobile is gone as American cars of this quality are so rare.
Bought the car used in 2008 with 78K on it already. Replaced the tires immediately and it's the smoothest ride I have ever owned. The engine is solid. After a year of use (7 year old car) three out of four windows stopped working. I took the door panels off to check it out and found that the plastic pieces on the window motor had cracked and the cables were getting jammed up in the motor. Now at 110K, the AC just went out. Nice car, may need some repairs to keep it comfortable.
|GX 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|215 hp @ 5600 rpm
|GL 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|215 hp @ 5600 rpm
|GLS 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|215 hp @ 5600 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|1 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
The least-expensive 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue is the 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue GX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,160.
Other versions include:
- GX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $23,160
- GL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $24,580
- GLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,070
Used 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue Overview
The Used 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue is offered in the following submodels: Intrigue Sedan. Available styles include GX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), GL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and GLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).
