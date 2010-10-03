5 star reviews: 66 %

4 star reviews: 30 %

3 star reviews: 4 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 53 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, GM's best car to this day!

keeganlee98 , 06/07/2015

GX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)

First off, I would like to say this car is just amazing! I have owned the 3.8 and the 3.5 motors and I would have to say, I like the 3.5 a lot more. The 3.5 gives a very quick acceleration and just amazing fuel economy! I normally get around 400-440 miles to one tank of gas! Moving on to the interior, it is a very beautiful designed interior! As most Intrigues go, my dash above my center air vents started to raise at 120,000 miles but thats no big deal. The car has never had any mechanical problems in it's 180k mile life. The only problem I have had is wheel hubs. Wheel hubs are another common thing with the Intrigue, 300 dollars later, all four hubs were replaced..

3 out of 5 stars, Well let's start it off by saying Ehh

Cole , 03/10/2017

GX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)

I bought my intrigue used with 120,000 miles on it! overall great looking car clean inside and out. a month after buying it i have to put 400$ worth of NORMAL MAINTENANCE work into it such as fuel filter tie rod ends and so on. The car seemed to always have this issue with the blinker turning right. I was told that it is a sensor and is around 400$ to replace NO THANKS! Common issue with these cars i am told ill go without! Then my car one day decided to start stalling on me in the middle of intersections and when i was driving normally! it was scary trust me but i didn't do anything about it until one day i went to go start it and it wouldn't at all so i jumped it but every time it would bog out after a few minutes! I got so sick of it i let it sit there all winter without even driving it because i didn't want to deal with it! Anyway i took it to a GM dealership and 500$ later with a cam shift sensor and a new battery the car seems great now! Love how it drives and handles curves and the acceleration is great! I would recommend getting it looked at before you buy and do your research on the car because they can have some costly repairs unfortunately

4.75 out of 5 stars, Amazing Vehicle

paulie69 , 07/19/2014

I purchased an Intrigue in March with approx. 71K miles on it fully loaded including the heated seats, side mirrors, sunroof,leather interior and Bose sound system for $3000. When I purchased it the dash lights stayed on like a Christmas tree but after driving it I had to have it. It now has 80K miles on it and although the lights on the dash are still there it runs like a dream and is very dependable. Nobody seems to know why the lights stay on so it can be fixed but as long as it continues to give me good service I can't complain as it was a lot of car for the money I spent. To bad Oldsmobile is gone as American cars of this quality are so rare.

4.25 out of 5 stars, Great car with bad windows

FOX72 , 03/10/2010

Bought the car used in 2008 with 78K on it already. Replaced the tires immediately and it's the smoothest ride I have ever owned. The engine is solid. After a year of use (7 year old car) three out of four windows stopped working. I took the door panels off to check it out and found that the plastic pieces on the window motor had cracked and the cables were getting jammed up in the motor. Now at 110K, the AC just went out. Nice car, may need some repairs to keep it comfortable.

