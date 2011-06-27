  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Intrigue
  4. Used 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Intrigue
Overview
See Intrigue Inventory
See Intrigue Inventory
See Intrigue Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg17/27 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/486.0 mi.306.0/486.0 mi.306.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5200 rpm195 hp @ 5200 rpm195 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.36.6 ft.36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
Measurements
Length195.9 in.195.9 in.195.9 in.
Curb weight3455 lbs.3455 lbs.3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.109.0 in.109.0 in.
Width73.6 in.73.6 in.73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Green Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Gold Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Charcoal Green Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Purple Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Green Gray Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Red Metallic
  • Charcoal Green Metallic
  • Gold Metallic
  • Purple Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Charcoal Green Metallic
  • Purple Metallic
  • Medium Green Gray Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Gold Metallic
  • Bright White
See Intrigue InventorySee Intrigue InventorySee Intrigue Inventory

Related Used 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles