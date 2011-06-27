  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(84)
1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive. Powerful V6 engine. Comfortable seats. Nicely styled inside and out.
  • Noise isolation is lacking. Some interior components lack refinement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

A few years ago, Oldsmobile appeared to be gasping its final breaths. Product was not moving, designs were aging rapidly and within the new brand management culture at General Motors, Oldsmobile was hard to define because of models whose missions overlapped with cars from Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac.

The first step Oldsmobile took to return to viability was to introduce the Aurora. Sleekly styled, solidly engineered and packed full of Northstar V8 powertrain, the Aurora showcased the direction in which Oldsmobile was moving. It was clear that wire wheels and whitewalls were on the way out, to be replaced with attractive, contemporary cars and trucks that would appeal to import-intenders.

Next out of the chute was the Bravada, a mildly reworked Blazer/Jimmy with an impressive all-wheel drive powertrain. The Silhouette and Cutlass came next, sporting modern style and driver-friendly handling characteristics. The Intrigue is the latest in a line of new Oldsmobile models that have redefined a dying brand.

Powered by a strong 3800 Series II V6 engine (which will be replaced as early as mid-1998 by an all-new overhead cam V6 based on the Northstar V8), the new Intrigue features a strong body structure for better stiffness and fewer squeaks and rattles. The interior is functionally designed to provide a minimum of glitz and a maximum of ergonomic operation. Providing space for five adults, the Intrigue offers appreciably more interior room than major competitors at the expense of exterior size and a hefty curb weight.

Driving the Intrigue, you'd swear you were in an import. Speed sensitive steering provides good feedback, while the brake pedal has lost most of that dreaded GM numbness. Seats are comfortable and supportive. The transmission shifts almost imperceptibly. While the car is big, it doesn't feel like it from the driver's seat, thanks to responsive handling and good visibility. Exterior styling is muscular yet understated, providing a strong family tie to the Aurora in the headlights, front fascia and rear quarters. A handsome car, indeed.

Pricing is in line with the Toyota Camry LE and XLE V6, the Nissan Maxima SE and GLE and the Mercury Sable LS. Offering style, room and power, the Oldsmobile Intrigue is one sedan shoppers looking in the mid-20s ought to drive.

1998 Highlights

Oldsmobile dumps the stodgy Cutlass Supreme for the Intrigue: a suave, sophisticated, sporty sedan designed to take on the best of the imports. Too bad refinement issues exist. Second-generation airbags are standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue.

5(61%)
4(33%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.5
84 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beastmobile
Reedy,09/01/2015
4dr Sedan
I got this car my senior year of high school at 94k miles and after beating the complete dog mess out of it for 3 years and about 30k miles later, this car still runs like a champion! Never lost to a Honda, plowed through the snow like a subie, please believe I had tons of fun in this car being able to turn the traction control off at a touch of a button. I finally blew the tranny back in November after making travels across the state of Wa and decided it was time for something different, but I would recommend this car to anyone. Can't go wrong with a Gm 3.8l v6, right ?
Been A Good Car
hogan01,09/27/2011
I bought this car in 2006 and I have no complaints. It is starting to fall apart but I expected this to happen soon with over 241,000 miles on it. It has always been reliable Abd I have no complaints
Trans failed at 11,000
froondoon,01/07/2012
The transmission failed at 11,000 miles. I bought a new GM replacement which they will guarantee for 100,000 miles or 3 hears. It wasn't under warranty because it was in a garage for 10 years, so it cost me over $4000. The AC motor leaks and the dealer couldn't find the tool to replace it. But it drives well and smoothly and handles very well for a GM car.
I love my Intrigue!
ashley17,12/20/2011
I received my Intrigue December of 2011 for a X-mas present. So far it has made it 138,410 miles, so all of you who think that high mileage is bad, its not it just depends on who is taking care of it. No problems except having to restore front lenses, and covering up a few dings. This car is fun and smooth, almost ;like riding on a cloud. So for all who are looking for a good starter car I reccomend this beautiful car.
See all 84 reviews of the 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue Overview

The Used 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue is offered in the following submodels: Intrigue Sedan. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, GLS 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

