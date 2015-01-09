Used 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - Very clean inside and out! - TIRES HAVE GOOD TREAD BUT ARE A FEW YEARS OLD W/ SOME CRACKING - NEW-ISH FRONT BRAKES W/ ROTORS - NEW POWER STEERING PUMP AND RACK! - Very well kept, runs very well! - Alloy wheels - Automatic Climate Control - ABS Brakes - Power windows and locks - Keyless Entry - Cruise Control - Everything works! WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G3WS52H11F182648

Stock: AL7231951

Certified Pre-Owned: No

