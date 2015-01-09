Used 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Intrigue Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL
    used

    1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL

    78,653 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue
    used

    1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue

    71,311 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue
    used

    1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue

    156,088 miles

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL

    137,352 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,680

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Intrigue searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Intrigue
  4. Used 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue

Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Intrigue

Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile Intrigue
Overall Consumer Rating
4.584 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 84 reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Beastmobile
Reedy,09/01/2015
4dr Sedan
I got this car my senior year of high school at 94k miles and after beating the complete dog mess out of it for 3 years and about 30k miles later, this car still runs like a champion! Never lost to a Honda, plowed through the snow like a subie, please believe I had tons of fun in this car being able to turn the traction control off at a touch of a button. I finally blew the tranny back in November after making travels across the state of Wa and decided it was time for something different, but I would recommend this car to anyone. Can't go wrong with a Gm 3.8l v6, right ?
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Oldsmobile
Intrigue
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to