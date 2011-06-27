  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
  4. Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
  5. Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Eighty-Eight Royale
5(33%)4(56%)3(0%)2(11%)1(0%)
4.1
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Eighty-Eight Royales for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,071 - $2,496
Used Eighty-Eight Royale for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Awesome Car

Corey, 05/25/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this as a first car and love it. It is very roomy and has great pick up with the V6. I burn all my friends. I love the comfortable ride, the swaying by the loose supsension is eh but without that there would be no ride. I did replace the altenator but that was it. Otherwise everything was fine. I crashed it, everything is good except for bumpers, fenders, radiator. I'm thinking of replacing the $1,500 in parts instead of selling it for $500, what a nice car, everyone wants it. The trunk is huge! Take this car, you won't be dissapointed.

Report Abuse

Good Car

Brando, 09/08/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I just got this car about a month ago, it has 129,000 miles and drives like a Caddy. I paid $1000 for it. The 3800 series engine it has is an easy access and roomy engine compartment to get around in. Fixing it myself is now an option if problems do come up. The only problem is the door seals have shrunk a little and you get a little wet in the car wash.

Report Abuse

Great First Car

rahoyme, 06/10/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought the car with 98,000 miles for my 16 year old son. It has been an outstanding first car; relatively cheap insurance, and a great buy for $1500. No problems whatsoever, it does a fantastic job of getting him to school and to his fast food resturant job! It should last him through his college years. Very pleased!

Report Abuse

LOT OF MILES AND STILL RUNS GREAT

soul212, 07/24/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought the car at $1400 with around 249000 miles (original motor). I'm very happy with the car. It rides smooth and quiet. I've had no major or minor repairs besides normal maintence. Car still gets 22-24mpg. The paint quality does need improvement.

Report Abuse

Bought a lemon

pms, 06/29/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

My issues regarding my Olds Royale are not about the car itself but the dealership who sold me the lemon. I bought the vehicle with 68,000 miles on it in 1996. The dealership has a 120 point inspection check off shees but it did not prevent the $4,000 that had to be invested in the vehicle in the first two years with me. I was also making monthly payments on it of almost $300! I could really go on but there is not enough space here...Beware of the dealership you buy from!!!

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Eighty-Eight Royales for sale

Related Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles