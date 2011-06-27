Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Sedan Consumer Reviews

Awesome Car Corey , 05/25/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this as a first car and love it. It is very roomy and has great pick up with the V6. I burn all my friends. I love the comfortable ride, the swaying by the loose supsension is eh but without that there would be no ride. I did replace the altenator but that was it. Otherwise everything was fine. I crashed it, everything is good except for bumpers, fenders, radiator. I'm thinking of replacing the $1,500 in parts instead of selling it for $500, what a nice car, everyone wants it. The trunk is huge! Take this car, you won't be dissapointed. Report Abuse

Good Car Brando , 09/08/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I just got this car about a month ago, it has 129,000 miles and drives like a Caddy. I paid $1000 for it. The 3800 series engine it has is an easy access and roomy engine compartment to get around in. Fixing it myself is now an option if problems do come up. The only problem is the door seals have shrunk a little and you get a little wet in the car wash.

Great First Car rahoyme , 06/10/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought the car with 98,000 miles for my 16 year old son. It has been an outstanding first car; relatively cheap insurance, and a great buy for $1500. No problems whatsoever, it does a fantastic job of getting him to school and to his fast food resturant job! It should last him through his college years. Very pleased!

LOT OF MILES AND STILL RUNS GREAT soul212 , 07/24/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought the car at $1400 with around 249000 miles (original motor). I'm very happy with the car. It rides smooth and quiet. I've had no major or minor repairs besides normal maintence. Car still gets 22-24mpg. The paint quality does need improvement.