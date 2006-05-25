Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for Sale Near Me
- 208,587 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,250
- 158,105 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,200
Corey,05/25/2006
I bought this as a first car and love it. It is very roomy and has great pick up with the V6. I burn all my friends. I love the comfortable ride, the swaying by the loose supsension is eh but without that there would be no ride. I did replace the altenator but that was it. Otherwise everything was fine. I crashed it, everything is good except for bumpers, fenders, radiator. I'm thinking of replacing the $1,500 in parts instead of selling it for $500, what a nice car, everyone wants it. The trunk is huge! Take this car, you won't be dissapointed.