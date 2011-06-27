Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Sedan Consumer Reviews

Olds Cutlass Sean , 02/03/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought the car used in 2005. Great ride, very comfortable. But, the intake manifold has been a huge problem. GM should have spent a little more time on making quality not quantity. Great car with a lot of potential. But, it is in the shop constantly. Report Abuse

My Last GM car after after 6 Oldsmobiles jmjaym , 07/22/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I was excited when this car came out because it had a lot of nice features on it. I had it for 10 years and was satisfied for most of the time. The big complaint I have is that the head gasket went at 80,000 miles and it would have cost more to fix than the car was worth at that time. I enjoyed driving it and would have kept it a lot longer but it was cost prohibitive. For my next car I went with a 2007 Hyundai Sonata which I still have and am very satisfied with.

My last GM car for awhile! RDM , 08/21/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful During the first 2 years of ownership I rarely had to wash the car because it was back for repairs so often, that the dealer kept it clean. After replacing struts, rack and pinion, power steering pump, disc brake rotors, plus many other ongoing problem; I am now looking forward to replacing this very undesirable car.

This Isn't your daddy's Olds The General , 11/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great car, well worth the selling price. The 3.1 v6(160 hp at the wheels) is silky smooth begging you to take a visit to the redline. Cornering is very precise. There is a little body roll in hard cornering, a small price to pay for the excellent ride quality(even up over 100 mph).The transaxle shifts quickly and transparently.The car accelerates to 60 in 8.5 second, 8.0 with performance tires. All while averaging about 23-25 mpg in mixed driving(with a heavy foot). The interior quality is excellent overall but the radio bezel looks a bit cheap. On the other hand you won't find leather more comfortable on anything less than 40K.