Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass for Sale Near Me

MECHANIC SPECIAL This vehicle falls below our minimum standard because of it's mileage and/or mechanical condition. It is being offered for sale 'AS - IS' for a low price. It will go to a closed ( dealer only ) auction unless otherwise sold beforehand. Other than a simple test drive, no mechanical inspection has been done to the vehicle FROM A SHORT DRIVE WE NOTICED: The check engine light is on, ABS light is on. The engine and transmission seemed ok on a short drive. power windows work, AC works. WE RECOMMEND YOUR OWN MECHANIC'S INSPECTION 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 USED CAR PRE-OWNED GET APPROVED TODAY YEARS EASY FINANCING MODEL MAKE WARRANTIES FIRST TIME BUYER TRADE CARFAX DOWN NEW LIKE NEW SPECIAL FINANCING TAX TIME SALE MILFORD KENTUCKY OHIO BAD CREDIT USED LOT NO CREDIT CINCINNATI SUV POOR CREDIT DOWN INDIANA ALEXANDRIA LATE TRUCK VAN MINIVAN SEDAN COUPE EASY CHEVROLET GMC HONDA BMW TOYOTA HYUNDAI DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP VOLVO GUARANTEED FINANCING LOAN CASH NEED HELP HELP MIKE CASTRUCCI FORD MIKE CASTRUCCI LINCOLN MIKE CASTRUCCI ALEXANDRIA MIKE CASTRUCCI CHEVROLET CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED

Buy Here Pay Here qualifed. Buy with confidence. Use your tax refund as your credit! FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.1L V6 SMPI 12V Please call Catie Brown @ 423-639-5151 for any and all questions about your appointment or the vehicle. She is available 24/7 by email @ gatewaycatie@gmail.com. *DEALER INSTALLED OPTIONS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE.

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Cutlass searches: