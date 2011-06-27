Used 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora Consumer Reviews
I'm very happy with my Aurora!
I've owned my Olds for 3 years and I have to say it's the best car I've ever had! It's very comfortable to drive, especially on 3 day road trips. I get 33mpg (highway driving). Amazing what high octane fuel and K&N air filters can do for mileage and passing power! It's very safe/stable driving on highways or in the city in all whether conditions be it be rain, ice or blizzard. I can't even tell the roads are bad it handles so well! Here in Canada we have extreme road conditions and I have no problem passing other cars/trucks (good or poor road conditions). There has been no work done to the car except regular maintenance. No breakdowns or problems. Car has 77,400 miles on it so far.
Fun to drive
An excellent car to drive and with the interior extras very comfortable for long distance trips. The vehicle was purchased used with 43,000 miles and after 10,000 miles the only trouble so far will be to replace the original rear shocks which are rather pricey due to computer linkage. Plenty of power and for a V-8 on the open highway I can get 25 miles to the gallon.
A steal
The Aurora has a better, more reliable engine, more passenger compartment space, is as distinctively attractive, and sells for much less than the BMW 5- Series and the Lexus ES 300. An honest person will admit that the appearance of the car and the maker’s cachet make up the majority of his purchasing decisions. Why else would someone choose an ES over an Aurora? The ES is $3,000 more than the Aurora, yet it is just a Camry with a few appointments and for 2002, it has become a borderline ugly car. The BMW is just overpriced. The Olds has a superior engine, is more comfortable inside, is just as reliable, and is just as attractive. But, its not a "Beemer". Is that worth 15 grand to you?
Air pump/drive shaft problems
Air pump problems at 50,000 miles and again at 75,000. drive shaft replace around 30,000 and again around 35,000 2 electric motors on rear windows, which are rarely used front end problems around 50,000 GM has reimbursed me for some of the work, but air pump is acting up again at 80,000 poor design. I love the looks and the handling and it has so far it has not let me down on starting will I keep it? not sure at this time
Beautiful Borealis
This is the highest value luxury car on the road. It is a thrill to drive for short utility trips, fun cruises, & road hauls. Comfort is terrific, especially for such a sporty handling machine. It tracks like a smart bomb -- even white out, ice blizzards, at night. I've never driven such a roadworthy machine. It's wonderful -- & I generally cannot tolerate GM vehicles! (P.S. Avoid the 3.5 model; it's underpowered; only buy the 4.0)
Sponsored cars related to the Aurora
Related Used 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner