Used 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora Consumer Reviews

I'm very happy with my Aurora! Jay , 11/22/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've owned my Olds for 3 years and I have to say it's the best car I've ever had! It's very comfortable to drive, especially on 3 day road trips. I get 33mpg (highway driving). Amazing what high octane fuel and K&N air filters can do for mileage and passing power! It's very safe/stable driving on highways or in the city in all whether conditions be it be rain, ice or blizzard. I can't even tell the roads are bad it handles so well! Here in Canada we have extreme road conditions and I have no problem passing other cars/trucks (good or poor road conditions). There has been no work done to the car except regular maintenance. No breakdowns or problems. Car has 77,400 miles on it so far. Report Abuse

Fun to drive Mac Aipperspach , 08/28/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful An excellent car to drive and with the interior extras very comfortable for long distance trips. The vehicle was purchased used with 43,000 miles and after 10,000 miles the only trouble so far will be to replace the original rear shocks which are rather pricey due to computer linkage. Plenty of power and for a V-8 on the open highway I can get 25 miles to the gallon. Report Abuse

A steal sdagostin , 04/17/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Aurora has a better, more reliable engine, more passenger compartment space, is as distinctively attractive, and sells for much less than the BMW 5- Series and the Lexus ES 300. An honest person will admit that the appearance of the car and the maker’s cachet make up the majority of his purchasing decisions. Why else would someone choose an ES over an Aurora? The ES is $3,000 more than the Aurora, yet it is just a Camry with a few appointments and for 2002, it has become a borderline ugly car. The BMW is just overpriced. The Olds has a superior engine, is more comfortable inside, is just as reliable, and is just as attractive. But, its not a "Beemer". Is that worth 15 grand to you? Report Abuse

Air pump/drive shaft problems beth , 08/29/2008 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Air pump problems at 50,000 miles and again at 75,000. drive shaft replace around 30,000 and again around 35,000 2 electric motors on rear windows, which are rarely used front end problems around 50,000 GM has reimbursed me for some of the work, but air pump is acting up again at 80,000 poor design. I love the looks and the handling and it has so far it has not let me down on starting will I keep it? not sure at this time Report Abuse