Used 1997 Oldsmobile Aurora Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love the Nana car
I bought my Aurora a year ago at an auction, I am only the second owner and it had 90,000 miles on it when I bought it. We were not in Modesto on preview day, so did not even know if it ran, but it was in such pristine condition and had such low mileage I took a chance. I paid $3000 for her, and she started right up and i have been in love ever since. This car looks as good as it did the day it left the showroom and while the in-town mileage is not very high, on the highway she gets between 27-34 mpg. My son the mechanic says with the low mileage I put on it and timely maintenance it should last me many years.
I Love Her
I do love my car. She drives like a dream, she has all the little extras I wanted. I am 2nd owner & have had for nearly 10 yrs. Yes I have had to have some repairs and they were costly but to me worth it. ^The only problem Ive had is the radio/cd/cassette. I have purchased 2 new ones and both times the cassette has went out. And ever since I've had my girl she about every 3 to 4 wks I have to put 2 qts. of oil in. She doesn't leak oil or smoke. But it goes somewhere. Also the paint has flaked off really bad and I have noticed this in oter same year model Aurora's. She gets average gas mileage. I think I'll keep her. She's paid for and she has been good to me. Again I love my car.
Best Car I Ever Owned
I absolutely love this car. I was very disappointed when it was discontinued. When I look at its styling, it still outshines today's newer cars. Yes it is more expensive to maintain; but cheaper then buying a new car.
I miss my Aurora!
I love this car however I don't have it anymore,but given the chance again I would go back to a V8 Aurora any given day. This car had every thing and It satisfied my need for 'power' and speed' performance was good enough for me.The 250 hp is great I have raced other cars who just thought this was an ole man car? oh man they were surprised. this is the only V8 car that I would purchase used again and again. pure American horsepower. i'm going to get another one really soon.
One of the best ever
I am getting 32.5 mpg. I started in a town. Call Hopkins SC a drove to South Bronx New York 77 north to 81 north to 33 east 80 west. Fill the car in SC $4.00 a gal $68.00 to fill up. At 65 mph with air conditioning, NC, VA, WV, MD, PA.645 miles on 15 gal of fuel. Left Pa going to Bronx for the day. Left and went to up state NY to a town call Becon for the day. Left and went to Paterson NJ.1000 mile later I have spend a total of $122.50.
