Used 1997 Oldsmobile Aurora for Sale Near Me
9 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 182,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,750
- 94,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,088
- 204,862 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 122,959 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 106,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 127,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
- 145,986 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,700
- 75,845 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
- 169,097 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Aurora searches:
Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Aurora
Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile Aurora
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.540 Reviews
Report abuse
nanaloveshers,08/08/2011
I bought my Aurora a year ago at an auction, I am only the second owner and it had 90,000 miles on it when I bought it. We were not in Modesto on preview day, so did not even know if it ran, but it was in such pristine condition and had such low mileage I took a chance. I paid $3000 for her, and she started right up and i have been in love ever since. This car looks as good as it did the day it left the showroom and while the in-town mileage is not very high, on the highway she gets between 27-34 mpg. My son the mechanic says with the low mileage I put on it and timely maintenance it should last me many years.