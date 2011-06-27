Used 2009 Nissan Xterra SUV Consumer Reviews
Happy Camper
A solid unit that tows like there is nothing behind. Two road trips of 2500 miles and was very pleased with the comfort for a truck that also is a tank off road. Handles much better in snow than my old G Cherokee. I looked at the fj, H3 and others but the visibility on the X was a huge selling point. If you want an "out door" vehicle it's nice to see it. I would recommend and buy again. A good value.
Second Xterra
This is my second xterra. First was a 05 off-road 6speed. The new one is the same. 6 speed off-roads are soooo rare, had to jump at a new one. Still the best all around choice in a respectable 4x4 suv that can go "off-road" for real. But would like lower gears and a little more ground clearance. On the road, if you like power, this is the suv for the money.
Great Vehicle With Minor Flaws
Overall, this has been a great vehicle since being purchased used with 56,000 miles. Our Xterra is currently ready to hit 90,000 miles, and we have been happy with the reliability and performance of the vehicle. The engine provides sufficient power to get up and go. The Xterra can tow up to 5,500 pounds, although we have yet to use ours for this purpose. Handling in the snow is perfect when in 4WD (can be a bit sketchy in 2WD due to being RWD). We have had zero problems with the drivetrain, however, this Xterra had the issue with coolant leaking into the transmission prior to our purchase. The radiator, transaxle, and differential were all replaced by the previous owner. If you do purchase an Xterra, make sure this problem was resolved or you could end up paying big money to fix these issues. Our only other complaint about the Xterra has been some electrical issues. We had to replace an airbag sensor that went bad and Nissan refused to pay for it because the VIN of our Xterra was not included in the recall on this even though it fell within the years that were recalled for this issue. The lock on the hatch quit working and the motor on the driver's door also quit. As many have mentioned, the interior quality is pretty cheap (plastics scratch easily), but that is not a big issue for our family. These things will last 200,000 plus if you take care of them and provide the necessary maintenance. UPDATE 12/31/19 The Xterra continues to perform beyond my expectations. Since my last review, we have had 0 problems with the SUV. We replaced a pair of horrible Yokohama Geolander HTS tires (like ice skates in the snow) with a set of Nokian WRG3 tires. This has made a world of difference when driving in snowy weather conditions. Getting ready to change the spark plugs and serpentine belt. The reliability and cost of maintenance have made this an exceptional vehicle. Don't hesitate to purchase one if it has been taken care of by previous owners.
2009 Xterra
I have the S with tech package, 4WD, 6M. I rented a 2006 and traveled 2000+ miles and it was a rough ride at that time. Nissan has made some wonderful changes in the suspension and engine power. The 2009 is more sports car than SUV. A true joy to drive. Very little road noise. Hands free blue tooth is great. The Rockford Fosgate music system is out of this world 8 speakers and a sub-woofer. The back seats are stadium placed so that the back seats are higher than the front. Lots of cargo area. This is my 3rd Nissan the other 2 (Stanza & Altima) I got 190,000+ miles out of them. I know that this one will do the same. A week is hard to tell much about a car, but it's long enough to say it's great
Mixed Review
Purchased new 2009. Rockford Fosgate sound system above average, nice technology package. Combined gas mileage (20% city, 80% hwy) is 21-22 mpg. Looks nice, rides comfortably, but I'm having hard time adjusting from previous full-size pickup truck. I am 6' tall, and I feel a little closed-in. Short arm rest is more like an elbow rest... it sucks. Test drive was good, but after a month I'm not so happy. 6 cylinder engine seems to have sufficient if not awesome power. Back seats are nice to have, but not much room for rear passengers unless you scoot front seats up. Plastic console dents easily (don't drop anything on it). Vehicle is shorter than some cars. Mixed feelings, but quality vehicle
