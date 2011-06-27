Used 2007 Nissan Versa Hatchback Consumer Reviews

It depends what you're used to... jvisalli , 11/27/2006 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I traded in my 97 Hyundai Elantra which was a very dependable car but not exactly luxury! By comparison the Versa is a Cadillac. Point is: your satisfaction depends on what you're used to and how much you expect for $13,000 or so. For the money I think the Versa is a steal compared to what's out there. It's roomy, comfortable, peppy, good gas mileage (average 33mpg), quiet ride, good suspension, cute and it's NEW! I never realized how bad my headlights and windshield wipers were on the old car! I also never had a CD player, so you see I'm not hard to please! I would never spend what most new cars cost, so I'm very happy with my Versa. Report Abuse

Transmission foreigncars433 , 04/07/2014 21 of 21 people found this review helpful These cars run great for their first 100k. I bought one brand new and had no problems with it until about 105, when the transmission went. Costed me 2900, and the problems did not stop there. The car was great while it lasted, but did not last very long. Report Abuse

Bad transmission katdunn , 11/09/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I initially loved my Versa. I soon found that the quoted mpg was not as quoted, no surprise there. I drive all highway miles to and from work. After I purchased my Versa,I was sent an extended warranty for my transmission which expired at 120,000. This should have been the first clue that there must be a problem with the transmission. Now at 128,000 miles, my transmission starting making loud humming sounds, the car at one point almost wouldn't go in traffic, but once it got past 20 or 30 mph it ran normally. No fluid was leaking and it's pretty much a closed system. They didn't take much time to check it out but were very quick to give me a price on a new transmission of $2800. Report Abuse

Great car for the money! Bruce , 12/05/2006 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Have had the Versa SL for almost a month and am loving it. The CVT transmission is super smooth. The just checked MPG was almost 37. The seats are comfortable and the interior is well finished. The interior is midsize roomy with lots of leg and head room. The convenience package makes a nice addition. My dealer experience with the local dealer in Oceanside was super. Report Abuse