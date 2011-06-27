Used 2007 Nissan Versa Hatchback Consumer Reviews
It depends what you're used to...
I traded in my 97 Hyundai Elantra which was a very dependable car but not exactly luxury! By comparison the Versa is a Cadillac. Point is: your satisfaction depends on what you're used to and how much you expect for $13,000 or so. For the money I think the Versa is a steal compared to what's out there. It's roomy, comfortable, peppy, good gas mileage (average 33mpg), quiet ride, good suspension, cute and it's NEW! I never realized how bad my headlights and windshield wipers were on the old car! I also never had a CD player, so you see I'm not hard to please! I would never spend what most new cars cost, so I'm very happy with my Versa.
Transmission
These cars run great for their first 100k. I bought one brand new and had no problems with it until about 105, when the transmission went. Costed me 2900, and the problems did not stop there. The car was great while it lasted, but did not last very long.
Bad transmission
I initially loved my Versa. I soon found that the quoted mpg was not as quoted, no surprise there. I drive all highway miles to and from work. After I purchased my Versa,I was sent an extended warranty for my transmission which expired at 120,000. This should have been the first clue that there must be a problem with the transmission. Now at 128,000 miles, my transmission starting making loud humming sounds, the car at one point almost wouldn't go in traffic, but once it got past 20 or 30 mph it ran normally. No fluid was leaking and it's pretty much a closed system. They didn't take much time to check it out but were very quick to give me a price on a new transmission of $2800.
Great car for the money!
Have had the Versa SL for almost a month and am loving it. The CVT transmission is super smooth. The just checked MPG was almost 37. The seats are comfortable and the interior is well finished. The interior is midsize roomy with lots of leg and head room. The convenience package makes a nice addition. My dealer experience with the local dealer in Oceanside was super.
driving 2007 VERSA
fantastic, drives like a dream, sturdy noise free, sophisticated, could use arm rest shoulder and back seats pockets as a standard bonus.
Sponsored cars related to the Versa
Related Used 2007 Nissan Versa Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner