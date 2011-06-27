Used 1997 Nissan Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Pretty Good Value in 4 X 4
I bought this truck new and drove it about 150 miles round trip to work for four years before I finally moved closer to my job. It has been very dependable and easy to maintain; I service it every 3,000 miles and try to keep it reasonably clean. I don't take this truck off-road and have only had to use the 4 X 4 for emergencies like ice and snow storms and it has been perfect: I often have been a shuttle for others who are stuck in the parking lot frozen to the ground. I haul stuff to and from our little country home and it really is a pleasure to have for all those little jobs.... every time I think about selling it I stop and remember all it has done for me, and that's it!
Called a Hardbody for a reason
This is the second Nissan Hardbody truck that I have owned, 1987 and now 1997. Both trucks were 5 speed manual, 4 cylinder very dependable workhorses. I commute to work and consistently get 20 mpg city. In 225,000+ miles, other than maintenance work, I have only had to replace the alternator, still has the original clutch. This truck and the 1987 had regular maintenance done but were not babied and dependably got the any job asked of them done. These 2WD trucks have hauled bales of shavings stacked over the height of the cab, passed 4WD trucks in 20+ inches of snow and packed around tons of stuff. I would recommend this truck to anyone.
ole' red
Bought this truck off of my dad as my first truck. And this truck has been through hell. Had to replace random parts such as spark plugs only complaint is that the coil is built into the distributor has 239k miles and still runs like a beast. Leaks oil off the tappet cover but other than that after 239,000 miles it will take a beating and keep running.
MSRP was half what Toyota was!!!
Rescuing Toyotas is fun ~ I have owned ALL brands of full size trucks, and both Toyota and Nissan in which my 97 Nis is my third. This one I won't be getting rid of... EVER! It is amazing what this truck can do with 130ish horsepower. I've pulled out every make and model from mud, sand, snow and everything in between and that all done with a completely stock Nissan! This is hands down the best truck I have ever owned and probably the reason they made only cosmetic/minor mechanical improvements in the 14 years of making it. As Ive read in some of the reviews, this truck being named a poor mans Toyota is absolutely absurd. No Toyota has ever matched any of my Nissans PERIOD :) Cheers
What a little gem!
Bought this little truck about 13 months ago. Had only about 94000 miles on it. The day I looked at it was about 12 below zero and had been for several days. Was doubtful that it would even start. It fired right up. Took it for a short drive and wrote the dealer a check on the spot. Have had no mechanical issues. It makes a great little run about. Drive it back and forth to work to keep from putting miles on my new Subaru. This little truck will be in the family for a long time.
