Rocking Nissan of Springfield - Springfield / Virginia

Located 24 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Pearl White Metallic 2020 Nissan Titan SL 4WD 9-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 400hp 4WD.At Rocking Nissan Of Springfield we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.Going above and beyond for our customers start with them finding their dream vehicle and then extends with our dedicated Finance Department. Whether you are a first-time buyer or have bad credit, we are here to help you get a loan you can afford and feel confident in. We have online tools so you can get a head start right now!

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Nissan Titan SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6AA1ED4LN507930

Stock: LN507930

Listed since: 08-06-2020