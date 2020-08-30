Nissan Trucks for Sale Near Me
- ExteriorInterior18 mi away
$54,650Est. Loan: $906/mo
Jim Coleman Nissan - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Gun Metallic 4WD 9-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 400hp Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!4WD, 110V Outlet in Bed, 3.692 Axle Ratio, 4-Way Power Assist Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim w/Vinyl Bolsters, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Tailgate Lock Deletion, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Fender Premium Audio System w/10 Speakers, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Captain's Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Passenger Seat, Heated Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM), Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, LED Tailgate Area Illumination, LED Under Rail Bed Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Driver Seat w/Auto Entry/Exit Feature, Navigation system: NissanConnect Navigation, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Folding Auto Dimming Outside Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power windows, PRO-4X Badged Floor Mats, PRO-4X Convenience Package, PRO-4X Utility Package, Proximity Activation, Puddle Lamps, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Step w/Electronic Tailgate Lock, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear step bumper, Rear Utility Bed Step, Rear window defroster, Remote Engine Start on Key Fob, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Splash Guards, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Light Check Function On Key Fob, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Utilitrack System w/4 Tie-Down Cleats, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4WD. Price includes: $4000 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1CD4LN511530
Stock: N200155
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- ExteriorInterior19 mi awayHome delivery available*Great Deal
$39,190Est. Loan: $673/mo
Sheehy Nissan Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
No dealer installed accessory charges! No college grad or military add back! No games!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED0EBXLN703887
Stock: D703887
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- ExteriorInterior19 mi awayHome delivery available*Good Deal
$61,655Est. Loan: $1,004/mo
Sheehy Nissan Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
No dealer installed accessory charges! No college grad or military add back! No games!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Titan SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1ED1LN507321
Stock: D507321
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- ExteriorInterior19 mi awayHome delivery available*Good Deal
$63,560Est. Loan: $1,039/mo
Sheehy Nissan Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
No dealer installed accessory charges! No college grad or military add back! No games!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1ED0LN511974
Stock: D511974
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- ExteriorInterior24 mi awayHome delivery available*
Not Listed
Rocking Nissan of Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Pearl White Metallic 2020 Nissan Titan SL 4WD 9-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 400hp 4WD.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Titan SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1ED4LN507930
Stock: LN507930
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- ExteriorInterior24 mi awayHome delivery available*
$31,125Est. Loan: $554/mo
Rocking Nissan of Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Gun Metallic 2020 Nissan Frontier SV RWD 9-Speed Automatic V6
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Frontier SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED0CE5LN701414
Stock: LN701414
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- ExteriorInterior24 mi awayHome delivery available*
Not Listed
Rocking Nissan of Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Gun Metallic 2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4WD 9-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 400hp 4WD.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1ED6LN512210
Stock: LN512210
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- ExteriorInterior24 mi awayHome delivery available*
$39,190Est. Loan: $700/mo
Rocking Nissan of Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Brilliant Silver Metallic 2020 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4WD 9-Speed Automatic V6 4WD.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED0EB6LN704177
Stock: LN704177
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- ExteriorInterior25 mi awayHome delivery available*Great Deal
$39,190Est. Loan: $672/mo
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
4WD. Glacier White 2020 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X V6 Automatic 4WD
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED0EB3LN702662
Stock: 30772
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- ExteriorInterior25 mi awayHome delivery available*Great Deal
$28,255Est. Loan: $475/mo
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Magnetic Black Pearl 2020 Nissan Frontier S I4 V6 Automatic RWD
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Frontier S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED0CE4LN705888
Stock: 30809
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Great Deal
$35,245Est. Loan: $603/mo
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
4WD. Magnetic Black Pearl 2020 Nissan Frontier SV I4 V6 Automatic 4WD
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED0EB9LN709227
Stock: 30881
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- Great Deal
$35,245Est. Loan: $603/mo
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
4WD. Magnetic Black Pearl 2020 Nissan Frontier SV I4 V6 Automatic 4WD
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED0EB4LN702525
Stock: 30746
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- ExteriorInterior25 mi awayHome delivery available*Great Deal
$58,690Est. Loan: $952/mo
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
4WD. Gun Metallic 2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 400hp Automatic 4WDPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1ED3LN502914
Stock: 30614
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- Great Deal
$35,655Est. Loan: $610/mo
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
4WD. Cayenne Red Metallic 2020 Nissan Frontier SV LWB V6 Automatic 4WD
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED0FB4LN701843
Stock: 30745
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- ExteriorInterior25 mi awayHome delivery available*Great Deal
$63,840Est. Loan: $1,043/mo
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
4WD. Super Black 2020 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 400hp Automatic 4WDPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1ED5LN507306
Stock: 30710
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- ExteriorInterior33 mi awayHome delivery available*Good Deal
$33,245Est. Loan: $566/mo
Passport Nissan of Marlow Heights - Marlow Heights / Maryland
Located 33 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Frontier SV V6 *BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS START, 4WD, Gun Metallic, Graphite w/Cloth Seat Trim, 16 Alloy Wheels, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.*
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED0EB8LN703015
Stock: 61765
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- ExteriorInterior33 mi awayHome delivery available*Good Deal
$35,245Est. Loan: $603/mo
Passport Nissan of Marlow Heights - Marlow Heights / Maryland
Located 33 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Nissan Frontier SV V6 *BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS START, 4D Crew Cab, 4WD, Magnetic Black Pearl, Graphite w/Cloth Seat Trim, 2 Additional Speakers, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass & Temperature, Black Painted Exterior Rearview Mirrors, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Gloss Black Painted Grille, Heated Front Seats, Low-Gloss Black BI Badging, Midnight Edition Badge, Midnight Edition Package, Rear Sonar, Semi-Gloss Black Carline Badging, Semi-Gloss Black Step Rails, Sliding Bed Extender, Spray-In Bedliner, Trailer Hitch, Utili-Track System, Value Truck Package, Value Truck Package (PIO), Vehicle Security System (VSS), Wheels: 18 Gloss Black.*
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED0EB0LN701727
Stock: 61766
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- ExteriorInterior42 mi awayHome delivery available*Great Deal
$35,235Est. Loan: $602/mo
Sheehy Nissan of Waldorf - Waldorf / Maryland
Located 42 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Magnetic Black Pearl 2020 Nissan Frontier SV 4WD Dealer Discount of $5,220 off MSRPRecent Arrival!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED0EB4LN705084
Stock: K705084
Listed since: 08-24-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.