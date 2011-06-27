I bought this truck new and drove it about 150 miles round trip to work for four years before I finally moved closer to my job. It has been very dependable and easy to maintain; I service it every 3,000 miles and try to keep it reasonably clean. I don't take this truck off-road and have only had to use the 4 X 4 for emergencies like ice and snow storms and it has been perfect: I often have been a shuttle for others who are stuck in the parking lot frozen to the ground. I haul stuff to and from our little country home and it really is a pleasure to have for all those little jobs.... every time I think about selling it I stop and remember all it has done for me, and that's it!

