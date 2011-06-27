1997 Nissan Truck Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1997 Nissan Truck. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Nissan Truck.
Most helpful consumer reviews
R. KOK,01/05/2009
I bought this truck new to tow behind our motorhome. It now has 110,000 miles and the first repair was in oct. 07, a temp sensor in the carb. barrel. It is underpowered, but I consistently get 20mpg, and that's with a 4wd vehicle. it's on the fourth set of tires, but part of that could be from towing it 100k miles. In 4wd it has been in places where few trucks have gone in UT, AZ, and CO. It's pretty spartan, but I have driven it 1000 miles straight and I find the seat ore comfortable than a car. I rarely go over 65 because it's geared a bit low, but that little engine just keeps going hour after hour at a steady 3200 rpm. I am looking for another truck, maybe a frontier.
famouspotatos,05/10/2002
This truck has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It has been through the construction of two homes, two teenagers and it still looks good and runs even better. It has never been in the shop for other than routine maintainence.
Daniel,10/19/2006
I bought this truck new and drove it about 150 miles round trip to work for four years before I finally moved closer to my job. It has been very dependable and easy to maintain; I service it every 3,000 miles and try to keep it reasonably clean. I don't take this truck off-road and have only had to use the 4 X 4 for emergencies like ice and snow storms and it has been perfect: I often have been a shuttle for others who are stuck in the parking lot frozen to the ground. I haul stuff to and from our little country home and it really is a pleasure to have for all those little jobs.... every time I think about selling it I stop and remember all it has done for me, and that's it!
sonny3bar,04/19/2010
This is the second Nissan Hardbody truck that I have owned, 1987 and now 1997. Both trucks were 5 speed manual, 4 cylinder very dependable workhorses. I commute to work and consistently get 20 mpg city. In 225,000+ miles, other than maintenance work, I have only had to replace the alternator, still has the original clutch. This truck and the 1987 had regular maintenance done but were not babied and dependably got the any job asked of them done. These 2WD trucks have hauled bales of shavings stacked over the height of the cab, passed 4WD trucks in 20+ inches of snow and packed around tons of stuff. I would recommend this truck to anyone.
MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
