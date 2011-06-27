  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Truck
  4. Used 1997 Nissan Truck
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(49)
Appraise this car

1997 Nissan Truck Review

Type:

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1997 Nissan Truck. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Truck for Sale
List Price Estimate
$716 - $1,518
Used Truck for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Nissan Truck.

5(37%)
4(51%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.2
49 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nissan Pickup
R. KOK,01/05/2009
I bought this truck new to tow behind our motorhome. It now has 110,000 miles and the first repair was in oct. 07, a temp sensor in the carb. barrel. It is underpowered, but I consistently get 20mpg, and that's with a 4wd vehicle. it's on the fourth set of tires, but part of that could be from towing it 100k miles. In 4wd it has been in places where few trucks have gone in UT, AZ, and CO. It's pretty spartan, but I have driven it 1000 miles straight and I find the seat ore comfortable than a car. I rarely go over 65 because it's geared a bit low, but that little engine just keeps going hour after hour at a steady 3200 rpm. I am looking for another truck, maybe a frontier.
bullitproof
famouspotatos,05/10/2002
This truck has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It has been through the construction of two homes, two teenagers and it still looks good and runs even better. It has never been in the shop for other than routine maintainence.
Pretty Good Value in 4 X 4
Daniel,10/19/2006
I bought this truck new and drove it about 150 miles round trip to work for four years before I finally moved closer to my job. It has been very dependable and easy to maintain; I service it every 3,000 miles and try to keep it reasonably clean. I don't take this truck off-road and have only had to use the 4 X 4 for emergencies like ice and snow storms and it has been perfect: I often have been a shuttle for others who are stuck in the parking lot frozen to the ground. I haul stuff to and from our little country home and it really is a pleasure to have for all those little jobs.... every time I think about selling it I stop and remember all it has done for me, and that's it!
Called a Hardbody for a reason
sonny3bar,04/19/2010
This is the second Nissan Hardbody truck that I have owned, 1987 and now 1997. Both trucks were 5 speed manual, 4 cylinder very dependable workhorses. I commute to work and consistently get 20 mpg city. In 225,000+ miles, other than maintenance work, I have only had to replace the alternator, still has the original clutch. This truck and the 1987 had regular maintenance done but were not babied and dependably got the any job asked of them done. These 2WD trucks have hauled bales of shavings stacked over the height of the cab, passed 4WD trucks in 20+ inches of snow and packed around tons of stuff. I would recommend this truck to anyone.
See all 49 reviews of the 1997 Nissan Truck
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1997 Nissan Truck features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Nissan Truck

Used 1997 Nissan Truck Overview

The Used 1997 Nissan Truck is offered in the following submodels: Truck Regular Cab, Truck Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Nissan Truck?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Nissan Trucks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Nissan Truck for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Nissan Truck.

Can't find a used 1997 Nissan Trucks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Truck for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,628.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,056.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Truck for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,601.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,242.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Nissan Truck?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Truck lease specials

Related Used 1997 Nissan Truck info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles