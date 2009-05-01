Used 1997 Nissan Truck for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Truck Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 1997 Nissan Truck XE
    used

    1997 Nissan Truck XE

    78,351 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 1997 Nissan Truck XE
    used

    1997 Nissan Truck XE

    137,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 1995 Nissan Truck XE V6
    used

    1995 Nissan Truck XE V6

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,980

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Truck searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Truck
  4. Used 1997 Nissan Truck

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Truck

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Truck
Overall Consumer Rating
4.249 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
  • 5
    (37%)
  • 4
    (51%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Nissan Pickup
R. KOK,01/05/2009
I bought this truck new to tow behind our motorhome. It now has 110,000 miles and the first repair was in oct. 07, a temp sensor in the carb. barrel. It is underpowered, but I consistently get 20mpg, and that's with a 4wd vehicle. it's on the fourth set of tires, but part of that could be from towing it 100k miles. In 4wd it has been in places where few trucks have gone in UT, AZ, and CO. It's pretty spartan, but I have driven it 1000 miles straight and I find the seat ore comfortable than a car. I rarely go over 65 because it's geared a bit low, but that little engine just keeps going hour after hour at a steady 3200 rpm. I am looking for another truck, maybe a frontier.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Truck
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Nissan Truck info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings