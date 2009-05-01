Used 1997 Nissan Truck for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 78,351 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 137,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,980
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Truck searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Truck
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Truck
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.249 Reviews
Report abuse
R. KOK,01/05/2009
I bought this truck new to tow behind our motorhome. It now has 110,000 miles and the first repair was in oct. 07, a temp sensor in the carb. barrel. It is underpowered, but I consistently get 20mpg, and that's with a 4wd vehicle. it's on the fourth set of tires, but part of that could be from towing it 100k miles. In 4wd it has been in places where few trucks have gone in UT, AZ, and CO. It's pretty spartan, but I have driven it 1000 miles straight and I find the seat ore comfortable than a car. I rarely go over 65 because it's geared a bit low, but that little engine just keeps going hour after hour at a steady 3200 rpm. I am looking for another truck, maybe a frontier.
Related Nissan Truck info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2013
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2015
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2014
- Used Ferrari California T 2013
- Used Lotus Evora GT 2011
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid 2010
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2012
- Used Volvo XC70 2011
- Used Audi S6 2010
- Used BMW X5 M 2012
- Used Audi TT RS 2012
- Used Nissan Cube 2012
- Used Audi TT 2014
- Used Suzuki SX4 2011
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2014
- Used Saab 9-5 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen EuroVan
- Used Lexus RX 350L
- Used Volkswagen Phaeton
- Used Ferrari Portofino
- Used BMW M6
- Used Dodge Neon
- Used BMW X3 M
- Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
- Used Aston Martin DB11
- Used Lexus UX 250h
- Used Cadillac XLR-V
- Used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
- Used GMC Safari
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Orange CA
- Used Nissan Cube Portland OR
- Used Nissan Altima Paterson NJ
- Used Nissan Armada Nashville TN
- Used Nissan Juke Chattanooga TN
- Used Nissan Titan XD Los Angeles CA
- Used Nissan Xterra Little Rock AR
- Used Nissan Juke Saint Paul MN
- Used Nissan Altima Fayetteville AR
- Used Nissan Kicks Mcallen TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Maxima 2011 Norfolk VA
- Used Nissan Altima 2016 Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Nissan LEAF 2013 Cleveland OH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020