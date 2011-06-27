Used 1995 Nissan Truck Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1995 Truck
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG182118
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg19/24 mpg16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/422.0 mi.302.1/381.6 mi.254.4/318.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG182118
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.4 l3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm134 hp @ 5200 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.33.5 ft.36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.6 in.
Measurements
Length190.0 in.174.6 in.190.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3130 lbs.2805 lbs.2900 lbs.
Height62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Maximum payload2000.0 lbs.1400.0 lbs.1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.104.3 in.116.1 in.
Width65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Gray Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Cloud White
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Gray Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Gray Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
