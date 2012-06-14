Used 1995 Nissan Truck for Sale Near Me
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,980
- 78,351 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 137,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
4thest8,06/14/2012
I purchased this truck from the second owner with 151K miles. I have driven it to 168k and had absolutely no problems with it. Installed bucket seats from a 95 Pathfinder ... recovered the headliner and installed 16" aluminum wheels and it looks like new. AC is original and will freeze you out. Engine runs smooth and quiet - especially for a 4 cyl. - and has never let me down. Small oil leak was fixed with a new valve cover gasket. This is a Colorado truck, so no rusty frame issues. If you can find one - but it. You won't be disappointed.