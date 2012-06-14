Used 1995 Nissan Truck for Sale Near Me

3 listings
  • 1995 Nissan Truck XE V6
    used

    1995 Nissan Truck XE V6

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,980

    Details
  • 1997 Nissan Truck XE
    used

    1997 Nissan Truck XE

    78,351 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 1997 Nissan Truck XE
    used

    1997 Nissan Truck XE

    137,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details

FANTASTIC TRUCK
4thest8, 06/14/2012
I purchased this truck from the second owner with 151K miles. I have driven it to 168k and had absolutely no problems with it. Installed bucket seats from a 95 Pathfinder ... recovered the headliner and installed 16" aluminum wheels and it looks like new. AC is original and will freeze you out. Engine runs smooth and quiet - especially for a 4 cyl. - and has never let me down. Small oil leak was fixed with a new valve cover gasket. This is a Colorado truck, so no rusty frame issues. If you can find one - but it. You won't be disappointed.
