Consumer Rating
(55)
1995 Nissan Truck Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The two-wheel-drive Nissan trucks finally get rear-wheel antilock brakes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Nissan Truck.

5(45%)
4(44%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

FANTASTIC TRUCK
4thest8,06/14/2012
I purchased this truck from the second owner with 151K miles. I have driven it to 168k and had absolutely no problems with it. Installed bucket seats from a 95 Pathfinder ... recovered the headliner and installed 16" aluminum wheels and it looks like new. AC is original and will freeze you out. Engine runs smooth and quiet - especially for a 4 cyl. - and has never let me down. Small oil leak was fixed with a new valve cover gasket. This is a Colorado truck, so no rusty frame issues. If you can find one - but it. You won't be disappointed.
Best car I've ever owned!
Matt,07/30/2015
XE 2dr Regular Cab SB
My dad bought the 95 Nissan truck for $10,500 in 1996 when I was 16 years old. In 2006 he gave it to me, and now at 34 years old, I still drive it everyday as my primary vehicle to and from work. Currently it has 180,000 miles on it and is showing no signs of slowing down. Besides routine maintenance and replacements, in almost 10 years I've only replaced the starter and power steering pump. Everything still works, including the tape deck, A/C, heater, speakers. I wax her twice a year and the paint has held its own with no signs of rust. Blue Book estimates this car is only worth about $1,500. To me, I know I can get several more years out of her. My son is five, and I'm thinking I might be able to give it to him when he turns 16. If you can find one, buy it!
An awesome truck
schrum,05/05/2015
XE 2dr Regular Cab SB
We got this truck in '97 when it was revoked from the previous owner because he couldn't pay the payments. We have 287,000 miles on it currently and have never really had any problems on it besides a transmission going out(Due to lack of replacing fluids). It has gone all over North Carolina, and to the Beach. It is currently in poor condition due to being mistreated for so many years It is going to be fixed right back up with a new paint job, tires and some other thingss LOVE THIS TRUCK
Best Truck Ever Made
Darren,09/01/2016
XE 2dr Regular Cab SB
This little truck is the best ever made in terms of reliability...beats the famed Toyotas. I bought mine new and have had is ever since. I have 152K on it with no repairs as of yet except brakes, battery etc... I get offers weekly for it as I feel it's true value is about 5K now even thought KBB says about $1,500. You can not buy one for less than 3-5K. I will probably keep it forever as it is a rare item--something made well at a good price. They should make vehicles like this again....simple and basic.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Nissan Truck Overview

The Used 1995 Nissan Truck is offered in the following submodels: Truck Regular Cab, Truck Extended Cab. Available styles include HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Nissan Truck?

