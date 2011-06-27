My dad bought the 95 Nissan truck for $10,500 in 1996 when I was 16 years old. In 2006 he gave it to me, and now at 34 years old, I still drive it everyday as my primary vehicle to and from work. Currently it has 180,000 miles on it and is showing no signs of slowing down. Besides routine maintenance and replacements, in almost 10 years I've only replaced the starter and power steering pump. Everything still works, including the tape deck, A/C, heater, speakers. I wax her twice a year and the paint has held its own with no signs of rust. Blue Book estimates this car is only worth about $1,500. To me, I know I can get several more years out of her. My son is five, and I'm thinking I might be able to give it to him when he turns 16. If you can find one, buy it!

