1995 Nissan Truck Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$637 - $1,352
Used Truck for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
The two-wheel-drive Nissan trucks finally get rear-wheel antilock brakes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Nissan Truck.
Most helpful consumer reviews
4thest8,06/14/2012
I purchased this truck from the second owner with 151K miles. I have driven it to 168k and had absolutely no problems with it. Installed bucket seats from a 95 Pathfinder ... recovered the headliner and installed 16" aluminum wheels and it looks like new. AC is original and will freeze you out. Engine runs smooth and quiet - especially for a 4 cyl. - and has never let me down. Small oil leak was fixed with a new valve cover gasket. This is a Colorado truck, so no rusty frame issues. If you can find one - but it. You won't be disappointed.
Matt,07/30/2015
XE 2dr Regular Cab SB
My dad bought the 95 Nissan truck for $10,500 in 1996 when I was 16 years old. In 2006 he gave it to me, and now at 34 years old, I still drive it everyday as my primary vehicle to and from work. Currently it has 180,000 miles on it and is showing no signs of slowing down. Besides routine maintenance and replacements, in almost 10 years I've only replaced the starter and power steering pump. Everything still works, including the tape deck, A/C, heater, speakers. I wax her twice a year and the paint has held its own with no signs of rust. Blue Book estimates this car is only worth about $1,500. To me, I know I can get several more years out of her. My son is five, and I'm thinking I might be able to give it to him when he turns 16. If you can find one, buy it!
schrum,05/05/2015
XE 2dr Regular Cab SB
We got this truck in '97 when it was revoked from the previous owner because he couldn't pay the payments. We have 287,000 miles on it currently and have never really had any problems on it besides a transmission going out(Due to lack of replacing fluids). It has gone all over North Carolina, and to the Beach. It is currently in poor condition due to being mistreated for so many years It is going to be fixed right back up with a new paint job, tires and some other thingss LOVE THIS TRUCK
Darren,09/01/2016
XE 2dr Regular Cab SB
This little truck is the best ever made in terms of reliability...beats the famed Toyotas. I bought mine new and have had is ever since. I have 152K on it with no repairs as of yet except brakes, battery etc... I get offers weekly for it as I feel it's true value is about 5K now even thought KBB says about $1,500. You can not buy one for less than 3-5K. I will probably keep it forever as it is a rare item--something made well at a good price. They should make vehicles like this again....simple and basic.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Nissan Truck features & specs
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Truck
Related Used 1995 Nissan Truck info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019