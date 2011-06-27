Used 1994 Nissan Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Perfect truck
I think that the 94'XE Nissan Pickup is not only the coolest truck, but the most durable truck iv'e had. It takes a beating and keeps giving, it handles the dirt roads by my house with performance handling
Timex/Energizer Bunny ? No Contest
Go Smitty GO 281k miles and still going a 100 miles a day to work and back. My major repairs have been a starter at 140k and a water pump at 230k. I bought this baby new in 94 and Smitty is more then I could ever have hoped for. Smitty is MY HERO. I change the fluids and Smitty runs.....did I mention that I get 27 miles to the gallon ? Oh I guess I did...see u around. Forever Smitty
Rock and Roll!
I've had this truck for almost a year and it gets the job done. It gets about 18 MPG, which is pretty good for a truck like this, but the 4 cyl. is lacking power. Especially with a trailer behind you. Interior design is way better than the earlier model, but everything else is identical. That doesnt matter because this truck is totally reliable, with no repairs and Im at over 142,000 miles!
'lil Nice'an
I bought the truck new and have 120,000 miles on it. It has never let me down, literally the only things replaced on the truck are the shocks, front brake pads (both at the 100,000 mile mark), regular spark plugs and wires and oil/filter changes. The performance above 3000 RPM is great. Good fuel economy. I would like more interior room so I think I'll get a full-size truck next time, but if you want a truck that keeps on running for very little money this is the one for you. Gas, oil and all maintenance items have cost me less than $.06 per mile, an unbelievably low cost in today's economy.
Great Basic Truck
The Nissan Hardbody pickup performs all the requirements of a truck well. It cost me so little money that when I look at this truck I see a luxury car in the bank. This truck is so basic, I did have to customize it a little to make it more enjoyable, such as adding a tonneau cover, radio, a ball on the bumper, air shocks, rims, and cup holders.
