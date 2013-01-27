Used 1994 Nissan Truck for Sale Near Me

  • 1995 Nissan Truck XE V6
    used

    1995 Nissan Truck XE V6

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,980

    Details
  • 1997 Nissan Truck XE
    used

    1997 Nissan Truck XE

    78,351 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 1997 Nissan Truck XE
    used

    1997 Nissan Truck XE

    137,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details

spark plug record
jasman4,01/27/2013
Bought this truck new in '94 and have driven it almost everyday since. 325,000 miles so far. Two starters and one water pump. No timing belts yet. Finally felt I needed a tuneup at 320,000 miles and the mechanic replaced the well worn original sparkplugs. 22 mpg average.
