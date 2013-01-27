Used 1994 Nissan Truck for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,980
- 78,351 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 137,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
See all 40 reviews
jasman4,01/27/2013
Bought this truck new in '94 and have driven it almost everyday since. 325,000 miles so far. Two starters and one water pump. No timing belts yet. Finally felt I needed a tuneup at 320,000 miles and the mechanic replaced the well worn original sparkplugs. 22 mpg average.