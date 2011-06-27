I wanted to write this review as I read several before buying this truck. I've owned an 83,89 and 95 Nissan p/u and this is by far the best. This body style is outstanding and I like looking over the hood when I drive it. Currently with 90000 miles I thought it was a risk but after putting an additional 1500 miles on it through ice, mud and snow I would recommend this truck for performance minus comfort due to no cup holder-more than a slight inconvenience. I put 180000 on my 89 p/u and my goal is to put at least 250000 on this one. I makes more sense to repair a great style truck than to own a new one. Gas mileage could be better but with a 94 fun truck, who really cares. Buy one.

Read more