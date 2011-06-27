  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(40)
1994 Nissan Truck Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The Nissan pickup gets a redesigned dashboard and a new model for 1994. The new model is called the XE.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Nissan Truck.

5(42%)
4(48%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

spark plug record
jasman4,01/27/2013
Bought this truck new in '94 and have driven it almost everyday since. 325,000 miles so far. Two starters and one water pump. No timing belts yet. Finally felt I needed a tuneup at 320,000 miles and the mechanic replaced the well worn original sparkplugs. 22 mpg average.
Hardbody Rocks
Bernie,03/09/2009
I wanted to write this review as I read several before buying this truck. I've owned an 83,89 and 95 Nissan p/u and this is by far the best. This body style is outstanding and I like looking over the hood when I drive it. Currently with 90000 miles I thought it was a risk but after putting an additional 1500 miles on it through ice, mud and snow I would recommend this truck for performance minus comfort due to no cup holder-more than a slight inconvenience. I put 180000 on my 89 p/u and my goal is to put at least 250000 on this one. I makes more sense to repair a great style truck than to own a new one. Gas mileage could be better but with a 94 fun truck, who really cares. Buy one.
Perfect truck
Chris,12/06/2005
I think that the 94'XE Nissan Pickup is not only the coolest truck, but the most durable truck iv'e had. It takes a beating and keeps giving, it handles the dirt roads by my house with performance handling
This has been a Great Truck
oceanpro,09/20/2009
I purchased this truck new. The engine although does not have a lot of power is absolutely bullet proof. With almost 180,000 miles she does not burn or leak oil. It starts every time even when its 35 below. I can always depend on this truck. I have driven this truck on the Alcan highway many times. I always do the scheduled maint. but but I never baby my trucks. This is the best truck I have ever owned. If you find one in good shape that has been well maintained BUY IT. I hope to get 500,000 miles out of mine
See all 40 reviews of the 1994 Nissan Truck
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1994 Nissan Truck features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Nissan Truck

Used 1994 Nissan Truck Overview

The Used 1994 Nissan Truck is offered in the following submodels: Truck Regular Cab, Truck Extended Cab. Available styles include SE V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), V6 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

