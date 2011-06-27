1994 Nissan Truck Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,276 - $4,829
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
The Nissan pickup gets a redesigned dashboard and a new model for 1994. The new model is called the XE.
jasman4,01/27/2013
Bought this truck new in '94 and have driven it almost everyday since. 325,000 miles so far. Two starters and one water pump. No timing belts yet. Finally felt I needed a tuneup at 320,000 miles and the mechanic replaced the well worn original sparkplugs. 22 mpg average.
Bernie,03/09/2009
I wanted to write this review as I read several before buying this truck. I've owned an 83,89 and 95 Nissan p/u and this is by far the best. This body style is outstanding and I like looking over the hood when I drive it. Currently with 90000 miles I thought it was a risk but after putting an additional 1500 miles on it through ice, mud and snow I would recommend this truck for performance minus comfort due to no cup holder-more than a slight inconvenience. I put 180000 on my 89 p/u and my goal is to put at least 250000 on this one. I makes more sense to repair a great style truck than to own a new one. Gas mileage could be better but with a 94 fun truck, who really cares. Buy one.
Chris,12/06/2005
I think that the 94'XE Nissan Pickup is not only the coolest truck, but the most durable truck iv'e had. It takes a beating and keeps giving, it handles the dirt roads by my house with performance handling
oceanpro,09/20/2009
I purchased this truck new. The engine although does not have a lot of power is absolutely bullet proof. With almost 180,000 miles she does not burn or leak oil. It starts every time even when its 35 below. I can always depend on this truck. I have driven this truck on the Alcan highway many times. I always do the scheduled maint. but but I never baby my trucks. This is the best truck I have ever owned. If you find one in good shape that has been well maintained BUY IT. I hope to get 500,000 miles out of mine
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
