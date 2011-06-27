Used 1992 Nissan Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

The Best Vehicle Ever Steve m. , 10/02/2015 2dr Regular Cab LB 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Only 407,080 miles & still running like new. Put a new timing chain in yesterday & she is purring down the highway. Purchased in 1992, with 12miles, using synthetic oil, changing once a year, new filter every 4 months or so, other than that she is basically maintenance free. I'm in love with a piece of metal folks. The best vehicle ever. Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

2nd Post shadowman6 , 02/17/2013 This is my 2nd review. I posted the last review below. My truck has now turned over 200,000 miles and still going strong. Regular maintenance and this truck will last forever. Thanks again Nissan.

my nissan turkone , 05/01/2002 good truck, plenty of torque, maybe a little more power would be good, truck bed rattles a little 152,800 and still going strong.

22 Year OLd Truck Going Strong shuttsmeup , 10/30/2013 Only 144,000 miles, so I guess it's not quite broke in yet. Stout truck, strong drivetrain for 4 cylinders. Interior still in good shape, exterior still looks good (just a few rust spots). Planning to upgrade shocks (original equip still installed), wheels/tires, etc. Then restore body and interior to near new condition. Lovin it!!!