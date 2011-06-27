  1. Home
Used 1992 Nissan Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.3
11 reviews
The Best Vehicle Ever

Steve m., 10/02/2015
2dr Regular Cab LB
Only 407,080 miles & still running like new. Put a new timing chain in yesterday & she is purring down the highway. Purchased in 1992, with 12miles, using synthetic oil, changing once a year, new filter every 4 months or so, other than that she is basically maintenance free. I'm in love with a piece of metal folks. The best vehicle ever.

2nd Post

shadowman6, 02/17/2013
This is my 2nd review. I posted the last review below. My truck has now turned over 200,000 miles and still going strong. Regular maintenance and this truck will last forever. Thanks again Nissan.

my nissan

turkone, 05/01/2002
good truck, plenty of torque, maybe a little more power would be good, truck bed rattles a little 152,800 and still going strong.

22 Year OLd Truck Going Strong

shuttsmeup, 10/30/2013
Only 144,000 miles, so I guess it's not quite broke in yet. Stout truck, strong drivetrain for 4 cylinders. Interior still in good shape, exterior still looks good (just a few rust spots). Planning to upgrade shocks (original equip still installed), wheels/tires, etc. Then restore body and interior to near new condition. Lovin it!!!

Nissan Truck

WR, 08/29/2002
This is a very reliabile truck. It has a very strong engine and has no rust or damage. Body has held up very well. 127000 already and should hit 250000 with no problem.

