Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas

CHECK THIS OUT * NICE TRUCK * DOES CARRY A SALVAGE TITLE * 1997 NISSAN TRUCK ONLY 78K * PRICED TO SELL * WILL NOT LAST LONG * Nice vehicle

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Nissan Truck XE with Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6SD11S3VC348607

Stock: B5398

Certified Pre-Owned: No

