  • $5,980

    1995 Nissan Truck XE V6

    99,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Honda Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia

    This 1995 Nissan Trucks 2WD KC XE V6 AT features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Other with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - XE trim. Chrome Wheels, Bed Liner. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEChrome Wheels. Privacy Glass, Bucket Seats, Bed Liner, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. MORE ABOUT USINVENTORY SHOWN IS ONLY A PARTIAL LISTING OF WHAT WE HAVE AVAILABLE. PLEASE CALL FOR COMPLETE DETAILS AND UP TO DATE INFORMATION. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Bedliner, Center Console, Sliding Rear Window -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Nissan Truck XE V6 with 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6HD16S4SC438024
    Stock: H351165A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2020

  • New Listing
    $5,999

    1997 Nissan Truck XE

    78,351 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas

    CHECK THIS OUT * NICE TRUCK * DOES CARRY A SALVAGE TITLE * 1997 NISSAN TRUCK ONLY  78K * PRICED TO SELL * WILL NOT LAST LONG * Nice vehicle *Feel free to give us a call or come by and see us at Select Motors where we have been selling high quality used vehicles in a laid back no pressure no games environment for over 20 years and where you will always be treated with the honesty and respect you deserve. **Please call 316-687-9160 or email selectmotors@yahoo.com to check for availability and hours. Please visit our website at selectmotorswichita.com for more pictures and many more great vehicles to choose from. Stop on in and find out how truly easy it is to Save with Select.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Nissan Truck XE with Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6SD11S3VC348607
    Stock: B5398
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,000

    1997 Nissan Truck XE

    137,243 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado

    Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Nissan Truck XE with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6SD11Y4VC305124
    Stock: VC305124
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Truck Reviews & Specs