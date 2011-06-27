1992 Nissan Truck Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$631 - $1,338
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
No changes for the Nissan Pickup.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Nissan Truck.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Steve m.,10/02/2015
2dr Regular Cab LB
Only 407,080 miles & still running like new. Put a new timing chain in yesterday & she is purring down the highway. Purchased in 1992, with 12miles, using synthetic oil, changing once a year, new filter every 4 months or so, other than that she is basically maintenance free. I'm in love with a piece of metal folks. The best vehicle ever.
shadowman6,02/17/2013
This is my 2nd review. I posted the last review below. My truck has now turned over 200,000 miles and still going strong. Regular maintenance and this truck will last forever. Thanks again Nissan.
turkone,05/01/2002
good truck, plenty of torque, maybe a little more power would be good, truck bed rattles a little 152,800 and still going strong.
King Cotton,07/15/2002
We have nver owned a more perfect compact truck. The 1992 Nissan King Cab is outstandeng !
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
