Consumer Rating
(15)
1992 Nissan Truck Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

No changes for the Nissan Pickup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Nissan Truck.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best Vehicle Ever
Steve m.,10/02/2015
2dr Regular Cab LB
Only 407,080 miles & still running like new. Put a new timing chain in yesterday & she is purring down the highway. Purchased in 1992, with 12miles, using synthetic oil, changing once a year, new filter every 4 months or so, other than that she is basically maintenance free. I'm in love with a piece of metal folks. The best vehicle ever.
2nd Post
shadowman6,02/17/2013
This is my 2nd review. I posted the last review below. My truck has now turned over 200,000 miles and still going strong. Regular maintenance and this truck will last forever. Thanks again Nissan.
my nissan
turkone,05/01/2002
good truck, plenty of torque, maybe a little more power would be good, truck bed rattles a little 152,800 and still going strong.
Best In Class
King Cotton,07/15/2002
We have nver owned a more perfect compact truck. The 1992 Nissan King Cab is outstandeng !
See all 15 reviews of the 1992 Nissan Truck
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Used 1992 Nissan Truck features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Nissan Truck

Used 1992 Nissan Truck Overview

The Used 1992 Nissan Truck is offered in the following submodels: Truck Regular Cab, Truck Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

