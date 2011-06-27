Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,983
|$6,935
|$8,468
|Clean
|$3,575
|$6,224
|$7,613
|Average
|$2,760
|$4,802
|$5,902
|Rough
|$1,944
|$3,380
|$4,192
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,787
|$4,258
|$5,017
|Clean
|$2,501
|$3,821
|$4,510
|Average
|$1,931
|$2,948
|$3,497
|Rough
|$1,360
|$2,075
|$2,483
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,617
|$5,949
|$7,156
|Clean
|$3,246
|$5,339
|$6,433
|Average
|$2,506
|$4,119
|$4,988
|Rough
|$1,766
|$2,900
|$3,542
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,623
|$3,881
|$4,529
|Clean
|$2,354
|$3,484
|$4,071
|Average
|$1,817
|$2,688
|$3,157
|Rough
|$1,280
|$1,892
|$2,242
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,065
|$4,901
|$5,851
|Clean
|$2,751
|$4,399
|$5,260
|Average
|$2,123
|$3,394
|$4,078
|Rough
|$1,496
|$2,389
|$2,897