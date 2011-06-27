Used 1996 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Bomb Proof Dependability Ray-ray , 05/05/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car doesn't ask any questions. Turn the key and drive unlimited. Worst fuel economy: 24 MPG Best: 42 MPG Average: 33 MPG. Top speed: 110 Snow driving: like a snowmobile but don't turn while braking. Miles driven in 14 years: 243,300. Black is a hard color to keep up. Had some Alternator troubles. Rebuilt alternators are hit or miss. Fast driving will blow the valve cover gasket. Not worth going over 80. better to sit in than an Altima. Good rear visibility, not like newer cars. Report Abuse

Fantastic Car DoubleA , 12/15/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This was the first car my wife and I bought together. Got it from a second owner 8 years ago with 72,000 miles on it for $3,000. It's had all new gaskets, brakes/rotors, rebuilt transmission (I think a mechanic loosened the plug and it dropped out while driving), starter. The thing is with all that I've only put about $3,000 more into it to keep it going for this long. It just won't die. Now I'm in northern Michigan and I want a Subaru for the winters. This thing is a manual and gets 40 mpg, yes 40 and on all highway driving I've gotten up to 43mpg. It's now at 188,000 miles and it's good for at least another 30 or 40,000 more. Finding a new owner for it will be bitter sweet. Report Abuse

my 1st car ever bought, out of 4 today! daddy-danny , 10/09/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Despite the fact that it was and still is a dull car, it was a ride or die! I bought this car for 1700 dollars, with 180,000 miles on it. It saved so much gas, and rode like a boss. I went to the bay area 3 times, and what not. But now that it has 230,000 miles, this car has faced a bit of problems. The catalytic converter is messed up, so it wont pass smog. But overall, this car has proved itself. I never had a tran problem, nor engine problem. It still turns on without hesitation, and still rides hard. I will always love the car for the memories I put in it, and the reliability. Report Abuse

Rust eats this car fast sentraowner , 09/03/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Very reliable car but rust eats it very quick. My major complain is the metal used in the frame chasis and exterior and the paint, very bad quality. the interior plastics in the doors are also cheap and break easily. I've been driving it for 7 years bought it used with 70K, and only minor repairs due to a wife learning to drive messing up everything. Other than that you only need to change oil to this car every once in a while, very reliable. Rust eats this car very quick not only the cheap panels but the frame and chasis (but I'm in cold weather, no garaged, salt on streets) I think I'm better off paying for a frame replacement and body work than buying the cheap made new models. Report Abuse