Used 1993 Nissan Sentra SE-R Consumer Reviews
Fun!
It is really fun to drive. Hands down the fastest and most fun car I have ever had or driven. I don't get very good city gas mileage but highway is great. If you see one in good condition buy it. Mine has 205,000 miles and still runs like new. The ride is very comfy. I get compliments all the time from people who ride or drive my car. They don't expect to be that fast. Buy it you won't regret it!
Couldn't be a better car!
I bought this car in college mainly because of the reviews in Car & Driver. This is the perfect sleeper. It could outrun almost anything on the road at the time including the Mustang GT, Probe, Miata, 240SX... all for $13,000! I have had the car for almost 10 years and still love it. I could not have made a better choice. If you can find one in good shape, it will not let you down.
I like my Sentra
I have had the vehicle a while now. As of 11/2/02 I am almost at 150,000 miles and have not needed any major work on it. It's close to the most dependable car I have ever owned.
Its a sleeper!
This little car gets up and goes, not bad for a "economy" car. It'll beat most of those fast looking cars and it still gets 30 mpg when you want to be civil. A little bit of a tight fit, I'm 6'2 250, otherwise no complaints.
SR20DE'd
First off this car is fast enough to take on just about anything on the road, 0-60 in 7.5 seconds. I recently got a AEM ram air intake.and a few other things, it does 0-60 in under 7 seconds now! All for less than $200. Stock is really quiet which was bad for me because I need to hear the car to shift best. The car has good looks for an late 80s design. Great stance even with stock suspension. The SR20DE engine in my car, and the SE-R is bulletproof, they say it can handle 500 HP of boost off stock internals you just have the transmission deburred, cryogenically treated, and two-step shot peened, and it should be good for just about anything you throw at it. I have seen these cars with over one million miles on them, and that was the weaker GA16DE! I get 29 MPG (not average, MPG is the same for both city and interstate). The car is a blast to drive, quick, and the handling is as good if not better than most modern cars. I have owned the car for three and a half years and spent $1900 in fixes on it, I bought the car for $1400 with 140000 miles on it in May of 2012. The seats are excellent, really comfortable, and really hold you snug going around corners. The stock wheels are nice looking, and only one of them leaks a little air after 23 years. Though it is not big by any means and probably not that safe (no air bags or anti-lock brakes), this car is good for families on a budget. The front seats fold, and slide forward on the passenger side, and easily slide forward on the drivers side(if you do not mind adjusting your seat, I let everyone in on the passenger side), so it is easy for loading up babies, and kids. Also there might not be much foot space in the back seat, but the genius engineers at Nissan raised the front seats up high enough to at least fit a size 14 mens foot under comfortably. Though my car is rusty, I know it will last for very many more years, until the frame breaks from rust, then or maybe even before then I am going to get a donor car to swap my engine and transmission into. If you plan on owning one, remember to red-line it once a month (to keep everything clean). The only things i do not like about the car, besides bad paint and rust, is with the A/C on it is as slow as a Honda Civic, I have seen dynos, the car makes stock numbers of 120 WHP and 119 WFT-LBS, and with the A/C on it makes 102 WHP and 112 WFT-LBS. Good thing the A/C does not work anyway in my car, also cruise control is broken, and it has bad 5th gear pop out (costs around $500 to fix) or you can just go with my solution, which is holding it in 5th gear up any incline.
