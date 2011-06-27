Used 1990 Nissan Sentra Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Just 'cause it's a Nissan--- familycarman , 03/01/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Don't be fooled by the "no maintenance" theology of Nissan cars. I purchased this one from a dealership. The previous owner (traded it in for a Ford) had used it to commutte several miles each day-- and I believe never bothered to do hardly any maintenance. The car was low-priced and worked great-- until one day it all came falling apart at about 130,000 miles-- much less than what I would expect for a Nissan. Report Abuse

My first Car. Roman12 , 11/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Since the day i bought it i loved it,it has only 117,000 miles on it i bought it month ago for $1,000

GREAT CAR!! Horseowner , 02/24/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Mine was actually the the '89, but basically the same. Bought with '91K, had 196K on it when slid into the back of a Saturn. Always got 30mpg or better on Calif. gas (33mpg before that), virtually no repairs until 180K miles (timing chain tensioner & alternator went). Fixed accident damage, but bad front suspension - (from the accident?) would be a $500+ repair & the valves & cv joints are threatening to go, so regretfully "retiring" it. Finding it VERY hard to hard to replace, & will be spending a lot more than I paid for this one.