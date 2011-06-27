Used 1990 Nissan Sentra Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Just 'cause it's a Nissan---
Don't be fooled by the "no maintenance" theology of Nissan cars. I purchased this one from a dealership. The previous owner (traded it in for a Ford) had used it to commutte several miles each day-- and I believe never bothered to do hardly any maintenance. The car was low-priced and worked great-- until one day it all came falling apart at about 130,000 miles-- much less than what I would expect for a Nissan.
My first Car.
Since the day i bought it i loved it,it has only 117,000 miles on it i bought it month ago for $1,000
GREAT CAR!!
Mine was actually the the '89, but basically the same. Bought with '91K, had 196K on it when slid into the back of a Saturn. Always got 30mpg or better on Calif. gas (33mpg before that), virtually no repairs until 180K miles (timing chain tensioner & alternator went). Fixed accident damage, but bad front suspension - (from the accident?) would be a $500+ repair & the valves & cv joints are threatening to go, so regretfully "retiring" it. Finding it VERY hard to hard to replace, & will be spending a lot more than I paid for this one.
My Sentra
I bought my sentra with 210,000 miles on it in 2005, every thing was original, its past time for it to recieve new shocks, and probably struts, other than that, the regular oil changes from the original owner i boughtit from has saved it from any noise that indicates a worn older engine. this car gets the best gas mileage of any car ive ever owned. it really great for califonia where i live when gas prices are 2.80 a gallon for regular. i dont like the interior so much, its too plain and plasticy, but thats what you get for a 90's car of any kind. i also own an 88 honda accord hatchback, more comfortable +8hp alot faster, and had more options, honda= $1000, a deal, sentra=$1175 all original
