Used 1990 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

12,769 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sentra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 12,769 listings
  • 1995 Nissan Sentra XE
    used

    1995 Nissan Sentra XE

    124,643 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,290

    Details
  • 1995 Nissan Sentra GXE
    used

    1995 Nissan Sentra GXE

    1,111,111 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,950

    Details
  • 1996 Nissan Sentra
    used

    1996 Nissan Sentra

    150,879 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Sentra
    2019 Nissan Sentra
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit CPO.NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 1999 Nissan Sentra GXE
    used

    1999 Nissan Sentra GXE

    134,834 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,790

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra S in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra S

    7,037 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $3,908 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Nissan Sentra GXE
    used

    1999 Nissan Sentra GXE

    147,835 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,750

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SL in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra SL

    13,163 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,222

    $3,569 Below Market
    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Sentra
    2019 Nissan Sentra
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit CPO.NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2019 Nissan Sentra SV in Dark Blue
    certified

    2019 Nissan Sentra SV

    4,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,577

    $3,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Sentra S in Silver
    used

    2019 Nissan Sentra S

    5,489 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,499

    $4,090 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Sentra S

    10,938 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra SV

    23,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,299

    $3,366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO in White
    used

    2019 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO

    21,109 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $14,776

    $3,978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra SV in Black
    certified

    2017 Nissan Sentra SV

    15,964 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,824

    $3,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Sentra SV in White
    used

    2019 Nissan Sentra SV

    12,545 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $12,000

    $2,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Sentra SR in Black
    certified

    2016 Nissan Sentra SR

    22,380 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,490

    $3,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Sentra SV in Red
    used

    2019 Nissan Sentra SV

    17,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,988

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Sentra S in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan Sentra S

    16,233 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,599

    $2,951 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Sentra S in Gray
    used

    2019 Nissan Sentra S

    24,997 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $10,580

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Sentra searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 12,769 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 1990 Nissan Sentra

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Sentra

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Sentra
Overall Consumer Rating
4.412 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (42%)
  • 4
    (58%)
368,000 and going
las27563481,03/11/2013
Bought the car with 70K on it in 1994? I have driven it 300,000 miles since and have had only one failure where I let it run out of water (hose leak) and ran it hot. Threw a head gasket on it (this all around 340,00 miles and running fine now. I've put one clutch in at 180,000 and two DS and one PS front axles, both rear wheel bearings and one set of 4 struts over the entire time i've owned his car. BTW, when I had the cylinder head off to replace the head gasket (again, at 340,00 miles) there was NO ridge at the top of any of the four cylinders. I've torn down many motors and have seen wear and cylinder wall ridges at 80,000. This engine has 5 times that in miles and was smooth.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Sentra
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Sentra info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings