Used 1990 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

Bought the car with 70K on it in 1994? I have driven it 300,000 miles since and have had only one failure where I let it run out of water (hose leak) and ran it hot. Threw a head gasket on it (this all around 340,00 miles and running fine now. I've put one clutch in at 180,000 and two DS and one PS front axles, both rear wheel bearings and one set of 4 struts over the entire time i've owned his car. BTW, when I had the cylinder head off to replace the head gasket (again, at 340,00 miles) there was NO ridge at the top of any of the four cylinders. I've torn down many motors and have seen wear and cylinder wall ridges at 80,000. This engine has 5 times that in miles and was smooth.

