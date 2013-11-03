Used 1990 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 124,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,290
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - RUNS WELL - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - ICE COLD AC - CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER - BASIC SEDAN W/ ROLL UP WINDOWS - CLEAN TITLE CLEAN CARFAX - ONE OWNER ITS WHOLE LIFE - EXPECT NORMAL WEAR AND TEAR FOR 24 YEAR OLD CAR! - FOR THE MONEY THIS IS A GOOD LITTLE CAR! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Nissan Sentra XE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AB41D3SC746599
Stock: OT95241N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,111,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,950
Mike Castrucci Ford Sales - Milford / Ohio
We're excited to offer this impressive 1995 Nissan Sentra . Tinted glass, Tilt steering column, Steel side-door guard beams, Speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level/coolant temp gauges, Side window defoggers.*This Nissan Sentra Comes Equipped with These Options *Remote hood release, Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints, Pwr vented front disc/rear drum brakes, Multi-link beam type rear suspension w/coil springs, Molded cloth roof trim, Independent strut type front suspension w/coil springs, Ignition key-in/headlight on reminder chime, Full floor carpeting, Front/rear 3-point outboard shoulder belts, Front wheel drive.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Mike Castrucci Ford of Milford located at 1020 State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Nissan Sentra GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB41D5SL004562
Stock: 250549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 150,879 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,999
Feldman Chevrolet of Highland - Highland / Michigan
Cleanliness and Confidence. Here at Feldman Chevrolet of Highland we are taking every precaution to insure a sanitized vehicle and minimal contact sales/delivery process' have been put into place to protect you! Please let us know what we can do to make you the most comfortable in these trying times. Act now while the rates are at an all time low!1996 Nissan SentraFWD 1.6L I4 SMPI 5-Speed ManualFeldman's 3 day Buy Back Guarantee!! Feldman Chevrolet of Highland 248 889 3232.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Nissan Sentra .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AB41DXTC768603
Stock: PJA340671A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 134,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,790
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - THIS IS A NICE LITTLE CAR - ONE OWNER ITS WHOLE LIFE - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX - RUNS WELL, COLD AC - CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - NICELY LOADED SPECIAL EDITION - ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - HAS SOME DENTS, SEE PICS CAREFULLY - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Sentra GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AB41D3XC722276
Stock: DF102824P8N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,037 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$3,908 Below Market
Luxury of Queens - Long Island City / New York
Quick & Easy Financing!Many Fine Makes and Models to Choose From! We offer free warranty on most of our vehicles! Trade-Ins Welcome! Same Price for Finance and Cash Purchase. Price does not include finance charges, taxes,fees,title and registration. Department of Consumer License #2010751-DCA Phone (718)361-1119. Address 40-16 35 AVE Long Island City NY 11101
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP9HY403420
Stock: 3378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,750
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Sentra GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB41D2XL104089
Stock: 5104089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 13,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,222$3,569 Below Market
Lexus of Westminster - Westminster / California
CARFAX 1-Owner! Value priced below the market average! This 2017 Nissan Sentra SL, has a great Brilliant Silver exterior, and a clean Charcoal interior! -Oil Changed -New Wiper Blades -New Engine Air Filter -New Cabin Air Filter -Fully Detailed -Only 13,163 miles which is low for a 2017 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -Auto Climate Control -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Save money at the pump, knowing this Nissan Sentra gets 37.0/29.0 MPG! ""Lexus of Westminster is the only OC dealership to earn the prestigious Elite of Lexus 21 times.""
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SL with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP2HY205438
Stock: 28192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- certified
2019 Nissan Sentra SV4,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,577$3,175 Below Market
Lokey Nissan - Clearwater / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Odometer is 27465 miles below market average!Deep Blue Pearl 2019 Nissan Sentra SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V29/37 City/Highway MPG We want your trade in and we are willing to pay top dollar to get it!!!Home of the Lifetime Free Oil Changes! Family owned for over 63 years we are your volume dealer in Clearwater Florida. With over 450 new vehicles in stock, why shop anywhere else? Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 167 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle HistoryCall now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing. Internet price includes all discounts and rebates, dealer must retain financing. Not all customers will qualify for all rebates, financing or incentives used to obtain the online price. Pricing does not include reconditioning or certification where applicable. Pricing is plus tag, tax, dealer doc fees and title fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP6KY446085
Stock: NT446085
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 5,489 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,499$4,090 Below Market
Berman Nissan of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
Buy your next car 100% online. Get instant upfront pricing on all our vehicles. Complete everything from the comfort of your home without ever having to visit our dealership. Home delivery within 50 miles.STRUCTUAL/UNIBODY DAMAGE!! MECHANICAL ISSUES!!ORIGINAL MSRP OF $19,770 HUGE SAVINGS!!!!CARFAX One-Owner. *BLUETOOTH, *MP3 AUX AUDIO INPUT, *BACK UP CAMERA, *ECO MODE, *7 TOUCH SCREEN, *STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, *STREAMING AUDIO, *SIRI EYES FREE, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, *HANDS FREE TEXT ASSISTANT. *NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE!!Brilliant Silver Metallic 2019 Nissan Sentra SOdometer is 14573 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP1KY215921
Stock: P11548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-02-2019
- 10,938 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,995
North Park Mazda - San Antonio / Texas
ONLY 10,935 Miles! EPA 37 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Fresh Powder exterior and Charcoal interior, S trim. CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Nissan S with Fresh Powder exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 124 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTKBB.com's review says "More spacious than many of its rivals, the 2018 Nissan Sentra is large for its class. Shoppers also appreciate the new Sentra's well-earned reputation for reliability, comfort and style. Plus it's fun-to-drive personality and impressive fuel efficiency.". Great Gas Mileage: 37 MPG Hwy.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERDon't forget to ask about the "North Park Advantage" and our Posted Prices. Experience the North Park Difference. Same Vehicle, Same Color, Same Options, Better Value!Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP6JY297367
Stock: NY297367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 23,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,299$3,366 Below Market
Route 23 Kia - Riverdale / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CVT with Xtronic, charcoal Cloth.2017 Nissan Sentra SV Super Black29/37 City/Highway MPG**FULLY SERVICED** CARFAX CERTIFIED** Route 23 KIA is the largest KIA dealership in the region. We take pride in servicing our vehicles BEFORE they are put up for sale. Whether you're purchasing a new or used vehicle, Route 23 KIA wants to earn your business by providing a car shopping experience that's second to none. Customer service is our top priority and our goal is to ensure all our customers feel satisfied with their purchase and overall experience in our state-of-the-art showroom and on-site service center. We're proud to serve this region with honor and dignity and look forward to earning your business. In addition to service, we have the largest network of lenders available to us to ensure we're able to secure financing for you. On behalf of all of us at Route 23 KIA, we hope to see you soon. Call us today @ 855-303-3878 or visit us at route23kia.com. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP2HY361947
Stock: U4504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 21,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$14,776$3,978 Below Market
Right Honda - Scottsdale / Arizona
Aspen White Tricoat 2019 Nissan Sentra SR FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 188hpOdometer is 7805 miles below market average! 27/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB7AP3KY228310
Stock: 00831464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Sentra SV15,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,824$3,921 Below Market
Legend Nissan - Syosset / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. *Nissan Certified*, *One Owner CarFax*, *Clean Vehicle History Report*, *New Brakes Pads & Rotors*, *NEW OIL & FILTER CHANGE*, *Bluetooth, Hands-Free*, *USB / AUX Inputs to play music*, *Back Up Camera*, *LOW MILES*, Sentra SV, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Charcoal w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 16 x 6.5 Steel Wheels w/Wheel Covers, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. 2017 Nissan Sentra SV FWD CVT with Xtronic Super Black 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 29/37 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 10490 miles below market average! Nissan Details: * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date All prices have been finance rebate discounted. Savings are not eligible for cash purchases. Price exclude sales tax, DMV, dealer doc fees,one thousand four hundred ninety five dollar certification fees ( if applicable) and a prep fee of one thousand four hundred ninety five dollars. Legend Nissan uses a 3rd party provider for pricing matrix notifications to outside internet sources. Legend is not responsible for errors of pricing or equipment descriptions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP9HL723415
Stock: 14194P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 12,545 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,000$2,922 Below Market
Greenacres Nissan - Greenacres / Florida
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. **LIFETIME WARRANTY INCLUDED-SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS**, Sentra SV, 4D Sedan, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Fresh Powder, Charcoal w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim. 2019 Nissan Sentra SV Fresh Powder 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD 29/37 City/Highway MPG THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: Sentra SV, 4D Sedan, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Fresh Powder, Charcoal w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, 6-Way Adjustable Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/Aux-In Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours! Open 7 days a week to serve you. Prices do not include tax, tag, dealer fees, reconditioning and certification if applicable. *COMPLIMENTARY LOANERS AND CAR WASHES FOR LIFE! **3 DAY LOVE IT OR EXCHANGE IT ON ALL NEW AND USED VEHICLES!! *Ask about our 4D Purchase Experience: Door-Step In-House Delivery, Dealer Direct Pricing, Door-Step Service Pickup.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,500 Trade Assist Credit. Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades qualify for savings. Must finance with dealer. See Dealer for complete details.***WE ARE NOW THE EXCLUSIVE HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY - UNLIMITED TIME & MILES ****ASK YOUR SALES REP. FOR DETAILS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP0KY428360
Stock: KY428360P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- certified
2016 Nissan Sentra SR22,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,490$3,279 Below Market
Bay Ridge Nissan - Brooklyn / New York
WE ARE OPEN on a REMOTE basis. Please call, email or submit a lead and we will reserve your vehicle of choice and schedule a test drive. Our Store is working diligently to ensure the safety of our staff and guests per the CDC guidelines for safety. SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY! Clean CARFAX. Super Black 2016 Nissan Sentra SR FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic, charcoal Leather.Odometer is 11313 miles below market average! 29/38 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP8GY318437
Stock: U31953
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 17,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,988
DeMontrond Kia - Houston / Texas
Please call JASON ALSTON at 281-872-7200 or come in to the Certified Pre-owned building and ask for JASON ALSTON to check availability and receive the discounted Demontrond price on this LIKE NEW 2019 Nissan Sentra S Manual. Buy with confidence as this vehicle qualifies for our exclusive Warranty Forever program at no additional cost to you. A real Warranty which covers the most important parts of your vehicle for as long as you own it. Please call JASON ALSTON today for additional details or if JASON is unavailable please ask for THOM ROBINSON .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7APXKL606997
Stock: K76918A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 16,233 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,599$2,951 Below Market
California Motor Trade - Downey / California
**TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PUBLIC WHOLESALE PRICING GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!!** **LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOR 30 DAYS OR 1000 MILES!!! THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE! CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS!!!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN BRINGING THE BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!! ALL THE RIGHT COMPONENTS!! CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON** DON'T WAIT COME TO OUR LOT AT 7440 FIRESTONE BLVD DOWNEY CA 90241
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP9HY284834
Stock: HY284834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-30-2019
- 24,997 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,580
Toyo Financial Group - Cypress / Texas
Showing off in handsome Gun Metallic, our 2019 Nissan Sentra S Sedan is ready for you! Powered by an efficient 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder offering 124hp while perfectly paired with a CVT for seamless shifts and quick acceleration. This incredible Front Wheel Drive combination promises satisfaction behind the wheel while rewarding you with nearly 37mpg on the highway! Take a minute to admire our Nissan Sentra S with its intelligent automatic headlights, chrome trunk lid finisher, distinct wheels, and signature V-shaped grille! Slide inside our S cabin and enjoy features remote keyless entry, a 5-inch color display, a confidence-inspiring backup camera with guidelines, Bluetooth hands-free connection, as well as an audio streaming capability so you can stay connected on the go and listen to your favorite songs while you cruise around town! You will also enjoy the convenience of steering wheel-mounted controls and Siri Eyes Free, so you can keep focused on the road and the journey ahead! This Sentra from Nissan received excellent safety scores and comes well-equipped with an advanced airbag system, an anti-lock braking system with G-sensor, vehicle dynamic control, traction control, and a tire pressure monitoring system. We know you'll appreciate the confident handling and classic good looks of our sedan and will be happy with this choice for years to come. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Toyo Financial Group In House Financing Buy Here Pay Here BHPH EZ Financing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP2KY263749
Stock: 263749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Sentra searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Sentra
- 5(42%)
- 4(58%)
Related Nissan Sentra info
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h