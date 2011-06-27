  1. Home
2020 Nissan Rogue SUV Consumer Reviews


4.2
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Well priced family luxury

Rachel Harris, 11/30/2019
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
68 of 70 people found this review helpful

This is my second Rogue SV with premium package. It has more bells and whistles than anything else in class and they all come standard. Test drove the Honda CRV which has horrible body roll, is noisy and an uncomfortable seat if you butt is a little larger. Test drove Toyota, Rav 4 which is more peppy but has fewer features as standard and the warning light for a nearby vehicle is in the mirror so not easily caught in periphery vision the way the Rogue is. Like the high stadium back row - much better for stopping car sickness in kids, the adaptable trunk lay out - hold a week of groceries, a stroller, and some general junk without any problem - and the birds eye reversing camera stops me hitting the garage door when I park. New features on the 2020 include automatic emergency breaking when the kids are running behind the car. Perfect for family living.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Definitely an SUV worth considering

Mosimus , 02/18/2020
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

This is my first new car purchase, it replaced a 2004 Trailblazer so the driving dynamics are very different. I have driven the comparable Toyota and Honda offerings, and genuinely feel this is a great value. The tech and safety features are excellent for the price point. Some people complain that it feels sluggish, but my daily is an F-150 with a 5.0 v8 pushing 380hp, and I have never felt the Rogue to be sluggish. It has plenty of zip for my needs, the handling feels like a much smaller car, it’s responsive and tight. This is my first car with a CVT and I have no complaints so far. I know the old complaints about cvt’s and have experienced them in other cars, but this one feels more like a proper transmission, and I’m super impressed. We’ll see how it holds up long term, but I think they have come a long way since their inception. Anyone in the market for a compact crossover should definitely consider the Rogue, so far it seems to be a great value in it’s class.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Spacious interior with neat tech features.

R.Lobo, 12/24/2019
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
33 of 34 people found this review helpful

Excellent tech features with the birds eye view, lane departure and blind spot warnings. Lots of space inside for both long legged passengers and luggage. A reliable car even on a long drive. Cheap interior materials - including the plastics and steering trim. Paint on the door ledge completely wears out with normal use in a short time. Not something you expect in a quality brand. Mileage about 23 mpg only. Goes as high as 33 on the highway but without AC and with lots of downhill sections. Seat power panel poorly designed and needs replacement regularly. Unnecessary maintenance recommended by dealer.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
There's nothing to dislike

Cathy C, 02/11/2020
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
40 of 43 people found this review helpful

When the lease on my 2017 Rogue was up I wanted to upgrade to the 2020 for the safety features. Because it has the lane departure warnings and other newer safety features, my car insurance actually went down. I also think my new Rogue handles better and rides smoother than the 2017 model. This car is the perfect size and has all the cargo room and versatility I need. It may not go from 0 to 60 in 2.0 seconds, but it has enough get up and go to smoothly get on the highway and has a comfortable ride at 80 (which is my normal cruising speed). Honestly, there is nothing I don't love about this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Nice little SUV but that CVT transmission...

Randy T., 10/17/2019
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
68 of 76 people found this review helpful

The car is nice but the engine is sluggish and the cvt transmission from Nissan seems to have a habit of failing from all the research I have done. I have had one cvt fail five months after warranty expired of course. I will NOT use a cvt again.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
