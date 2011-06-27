  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,365$6,304$7,389
Clean$4,072$5,871$6,867
Average$3,486$5,005$5,824
Rough$2,900$4,139$4,781

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,468$6,636$7,847
Clean$4,168$6,181$7,294
Average$3,568$5,269$6,186
Rough$2,969$4,358$5,078

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,552$6,975$8,326
Clean$4,246$6,496$7,739
Average$3,635$5,538$6,564
Rough$3,024$4,580$5,388

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,957$6,023$7,175
Clean$3,691$5,609$6,668
Average$3,160$4,782$5,656
Rough$2,629$3,955$4,643

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,260$7,637$8,967
Clean$4,907$7,113$8,334
Average$4,201$6,064$7,068
Rough$3,495$5,015$5,803

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,418$6,330$7,400
Clean$4,121$5,896$6,877
Average$3,528$5,026$5,833
Rough$2,935$4,157$4,789

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,526$5,148$6,054
Clean$3,289$4,795$5,627
Average$2,816$4,087$4,772
Rough$2,343$3,380$3,918

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,113$4,625$5,469
Clean$2,904$4,307$5,083
Average$2,486$3,672$4,311
Rough$2,068$3,037$3,539

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,337$6,214$7,264
Clean$4,046$5,787$6,751
Average$3,464$4,934$5,726
Rough$2,882$4,080$4,701

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,325$6,421$7,591
Clean$4,035$5,980$7,056
Average$3,454$5,098$5,984
Rough$2,874$4,216$4,912

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,258$7,896$9,369
Clean$4,905$7,354$8,708
Average$4,199$6,269$7,385
Rough$3,493$5,185$6,063

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,583$6,533$7,624
Clean$4,275$6,084$7,086
Average$3,660$5,187$6,009
Rough$3,045$4,290$4,933

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,912$9,055$10,807
Clean$5,515$8,433$10,044
Average$4,721$7,190$8,519
Rough$3,928$5,946$6,994

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,855$5,646$6,647
Clean$3,596$5,258$6,178
Average$3,078$4,482$5,239
Rough$2,561$3,707$4,301

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,555$6,484$7,563
Clean$4,249$6,039$7,030
Average$3,638$5,148$5,962
Rough$3,026$4,257$4,894

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,357$6,214$7,253
Clean$4,065$5,787$6,741
Average$3,480$4,934$5,717
Rough$2,895$4,080$4,693

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,246$6,095$7,129
Clean$3,961$5,676$6,626
Average$3,391$4,839$5,620
Rough$2,821$4,002$4,613

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,408$4,883$5,708
Clean$3,180$4,547$5,305
Average$2,722$3,877$4,499
Rough$2,264$3,206$3,694

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,264$6,223$7,318
Clean$3,978$5,796$6,802
Average$3,405$4,941$5,769
Rough$2,833$4,086$4,736

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,643$5,421$6,415
Clean$3,398$5,049$5,962
Average$2,909$4,304$5,057
Rough$2,420$3,560$4,151

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,497$8,020$9,429
Clean$5,128$7,469$8,764
Average$4,390$6,368$7,433
Rough$3,652$5,266$6,102

Estimated values
2008 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,747$7,568$9,137
Clean$4,429$7,048$8,493
Average$3,791$6,009$7,203
Rough$3,154$4,969$5,913


FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,904 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,307 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,904 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,307 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,904 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,307 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Ford Ranger ranges from $2,068 to $5,469, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.