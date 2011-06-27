Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,972
|$4,198
|$4,873
|Clean
|$2,702
|$3,812
|$4,420
|Average
|$2,160
|$3,041
|$3,516
|Rough
|$1,619
|$2,270
|$2,612
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,721
|$6,464
|$7,967
|Clean
|$3,382
|$5,871
|$7,228
|Average
|$2,704
|$4,683
|$5,749
|Rough
|$2,027
|$3,496
|$4,270
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,087
|$4,471
|$5,232
|Clean
|$2,806
|$4,061
|$4,747
|Average
|$2,244
|$3,239
|$3,776
|Rough
|$1,682
|$2,418
|$2,804
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,050
|$2,494
|$2,741
|Clean
|$1,863
|$2,265
|$2,487
|Average
|$1,490
|$1,807
|$1,978
|Rough
|$1,117
|$1,349
|$1,469
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,849
|$4,334
|$5,150
|Clean
|$2,589
|$3,936
|$4,672
|Average
|$2,070
|$3,140
|$3,716
|Rough
|$1,552
|$2,344
|$2,760
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,264
|$3,509
|$4,193
|Clean
|$2,058
|$3,186
|$3,804
|Average
|$1,645
|$2,542
|$3,025
|Rough
|$1,233
|$1,897
|$2,247
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,841
|$7,036
|$8,785
|Clean
|$3,492
|$6,390
|$7,969
|Average
|$2,792
|$5,097
|$6,339
|Rough
|$2,092
|$3,805
|$4,708
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,247
|$3,441
|$4,098
|Clean
|$2,043
|$3,125
|$3,717
|Average
|$1,633
|$2,493
|$2,957
|Rough
|$1,224
|$1,861
|$2,196
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SVE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,408
|$4,762
|$5,508
|Clean
|$3,098
|$4,324
|$4,997
|Average
|$2,477
|$3,450
|$3,974
|Rough
|$1,857
|$2,575
|$2,952
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,192
|$3,255
|$3,840
|Clean
|$1,992
|$2,956
|$3,483
|Average
|$1,593
|$2,358
|$2,771
|Rough
|$1,194
|$1,760
|$2,058
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,063
|$4,368
|$5,086
|Clean
|$2,784
|$3,967
|$4,614
|Average
|$2,227
|$3,164
|$3,670
|Rough
|$1,669
|$2,362
|$2,726
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,129
|$4,700
|$5,563
|Clean
|$2,844
|$4,268
|$5,047
|Average
|$2,274
|$3,405
|$4,015
|Rough
|$1,704
|$2,542
|$2,982
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,165
|$4,398
|$5,077
|Clean
|$2,877
|$3,994
|$4,606
|Average
|$2,301
|$3,186
|$3,664
|Rough
|$1,724
|$2,379
|$2,721
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,009
|$4,834
|$5,834
|Clean
|$2,735
|$4,390
|$5,293
|Average
|$2,187
|$3,502
|$4,210
|Rough
|$1,639
|$2,614
|$3,127
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab LE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,142
|$4,544
|$5,315
|Clean
|$2,855
|$4,127
|$4,822
|Average
|$2,283
|$3,292
|$3,835
|Rough
|$1,711
|$2,457
|$2,849
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,776
|$3,818
|$4,392
|Clean
|$2,523
|$3,467
|$3,984
|Average
|$2,018
|$2,766
|$3,169
|Rough
|$1,512
|$2,065
|$2,354
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,380
|$4,973
|$5,849
|Clean
|$3,072
|$4,516
|$5,306
|Average
|$2,457
|$3,603
|$4,220
|Rough
|$1,841
|$2,689
|$3,135
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab LE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,054
|$4,465
|$5,240
|Clean
|$2,776
|$4,055
|$4,754
|Average
|$2,219
|$3,234
|$3,781
|Rough
|$1,663
|$2,414
|$2,809
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,879
|$8,150
|$9,942
|Clean
|$4,435
|$7,401
|$9,019
|Average
|$3,546
|$5,904
|$7,174
|Rough
|$2,657
|$4,407
|$5,329
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,332
|$3,904
|$4,766
|Clean
|$2,120
|$3,545
|$4,323
|Average
|$1,695
|$2,828
|$3,439
|Rough
|$1,270
|$2,111
|$2,554
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,472
|$5,311
|$5,779
|Clean
|$4,065
|$4,823
|$5,243
|Average
|$3,250
|$3,848
|$4,170
|Rough
|$2,436
|$2,872
|$3,097
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,829
|$3,832
|$4,386
|Clean
|$2,571
|$3,480
|$3,979
|Average
|$2,056
|$2,776
|$3,165
|Rough
|$1,541
|$2,072
|$2,351
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,064
|$4,580
|$5,413
|Clean
|$2,785
|$4,159
|$4,910
|Average
|$2,227
|$3,318
|$3,906
|Rough
|$1,669
|$2,477
|$2,901
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,943
|$4,142
|$4,804
|Clean
|$2,675
|$3,762
|$4,358
|Average
|$2,139
|$3,001
|$3,466
|Rough
|$1,603
|$2,240
|$2,575
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab Standard Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,430
|$3,963
|$4,804
|Clean
|$2,208
|$3,599
|$4,358
|Average
|$1,766
|$2,871
|$3,466
|Rough
|$1,323
|$2,143
|$2,575
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,958
|$4,577
|$5,465
|Clean
|$2,689
|$4,156
|$4,958
|Average
|$2,150
|$3,316
|$3,944
|Rough
|$1,611
|$2,475
|$2,929