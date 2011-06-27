  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,972$4,198$4,873
Clean$2,702$3,812$4,420
Average$2,160$3,041$3,516
Rough$1,619$2,270$2,612
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,721$6,464$7,967
Clean$3,382$5,871$7,228
Average$2,704$4,683$5,749
Rough$2,027$3,496$4,270
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,087$4,471$5,232
Clean$2,806$4,061$4,747
Average$2,244$3,239$3,776
Rough$1,682$2,418$2,804
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,050$2,494$2,741
Clean$1,863$2,265$2,487
Average$1,490$1,807$1,978
Rough$1,117$1,349$1,469
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,849$4,334$5,150
Clean$2,589$3,936$4,672
Average$2,070$3,140$3,716
Rough$1,552$2,344$2,760
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,264$3,509$4,193
Clean$2,058$3,186$3,804
Average$1,645$2,542$3,025
Rough$1,233$1,897$2,247
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,841$7,036$8,785
Clean$3,492$6,390$7,969
Average$2,792$5,097$6,339
Rough$2,092$3,805$4,708
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,247$3,441$4,098
Clean$2,043$3,125$3,717
Average$1,633$2,493$2,957
Rough$1,224$1,861$2,196
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SVE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,408$4,762$5,508
Clean$3,098$4,324$4,997
Average$2,477$3,450$3,974
Rough$1,857$2,575$2,952
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,192$3,255$3,840
Clean$1,992$2,956$3,483
Average$1,593$2,358$2,771
Rough$1,194$1,760$2,058
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,063$4,368$5,086
Clean$2,784$3,967$4,614
Average$2,227$3,164$3,670
Rough$1,669$2,362$2,726
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,129$4,700$5,563
Clean$2,844$4,268$5,047
Average$2,274$3,405$4,015
Rough$1,704$2,542$2,982
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,165$4,398$5,077
Clean$2,877$3,994$4,606
Average$2,301$3,186$3,664
Rough$1,724$2,379$2,721
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,009$4,834$5,834
Clean$2,735$4,390$5,293
Average$2,187$3,502$4,210
Rough$1,639$2,614$3,127
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab LE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,142$4,544$5,315
Clean$2,855$4,127$4,822
Average$2,283$3,292$3,835
Rough$1,711$2,457$2,849
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,776$3,818$4,392
Clean$2,523$3,467$3,984
Average$2,018$2,766$3,169
Rough$1,512$2,065$2,354
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,380$4,973$5,849
Clean$3,072$4,516$5,306
Average$2,457$3,603$4,220
Rough$1,841$2,689$3,135
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab LE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,054$4,465$5,240
Clean$2,776$4,055$4,754
Average$2,219$3,234$3,781
Rough$1,663$2,414$2,809
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,879$8,150$9,942
Clean$4,435$7,401$9,019
Average$3,546$5,904$7,174
Rough$2,657$4,407$5,329
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,332$3,904$4,766
Clean$2,120$3,545$4,323
Average$1,695$2,828$3,439
Rough$1,270$2,111$2,554
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,472$5,311$5,779
Clean$4,065$4,823$5,243
Average$3,250$3,848$4,170
Rough$2,436$2,872$3,097
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,829$3,832$4,386
Clean$2,571$3,480$3,979
Average$2,056$2,776$3,165
Rough$1,541$2,072$2,351
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,064$4,580$5,413
Clean$2,785$4,159$4,910
Average$2,227$3,318$3,906
Rough$1,669$2,477$2,901
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,943$4,142$4,804
Clean$2,675$3,762$4,358
Average$2,139$3,001$3,466
Rough$1,603$2,240$2,575
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab Standard Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,430$3,963$4,804
Clean$2,208$3,599$4,358
Average$1,766$2,871$3,466
Rough$1,323$2,143$2,575
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,958$4,577$5,465
Clean$2,689$4,156$4,958
Average$2,150$3,316$3,944
Rough$1,611$2,475$2,929
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,599 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,599 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,599 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Nissan Frontier ranges from $1,323 to $4,804, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.