Estimated values
2014 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,375
|$17,178
|$19,749
|Clean
|$13,851
|$16,540
|$18,982
|Average
|$12,804
|$15,265
|$17,448
|Rough
|$11,756
|$13,989
|$15,913
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI QX60 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,199
|$15,505
|$17,627
|Clean
|$12,718
|$14,930
|$16,942
|Average
|$11,757
|$13,778
|$15,573
|Rough
|$10,795
|$12,627
|$14,204
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI QX60 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,405
|$15,642
|$17,702
|Clean
|$12,916
|$15,061
|$17,015
|Average
|$11,939
|$13,900
|$15,639
|Rough
|$10,962
|$12,738
|$14,264
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,042
|$16,152
|$18,100
|Clean
|$13,530
|$15,552
|$17,397
|Average
|$12,507
|$14,353
|$15,991
|Rough
|$11,483
|$13,154
|$14,584