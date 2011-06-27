Used 1998 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews

Nissan Fan.......But the Quest?? galleontrade44 , 10/23/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have been a Nissan fan for quite some time now. I started driving a 89 Sentra, upgraded to a 96 Maxima, both cars exceeded my expectations. I have a 98 Quest XE I like the driver's sitting position, you can see almost everything in front of you. It has a powerful A/C, and the gas mileage is good. But after 2 years the powerlocks started giving me problems.I also had problems with the a/c controls it had to be replaced. oil pressure switch needs to be replaced and also the engine mounting was cracked four of them. I was not surprised to found out why this is happening, some parts of the van was made by Ford. Report Abuse

1998 Nissan Quest XE A Good Family Car! CJM , 06/24/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The Nissan Quest has been a very dependable, practical family vehicle. It drives very well with varied weather and road conditions! Easy movement of the back seat to expand the rear cargo space. Comfort and family durability ranks high for the interior. Drink cups in the middle seat were non existent which was an inconvenience to passengers seated in the middle! Easy maintenance and no major problems through the first 4 years.

A Work Horse Mr. PC , 09/22/2008 3 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought this vehicle for $5000 it had only 104,000 miles we have driven it for around 55,000 and still working smoothly. Great for large families, average MPG, My wife very much. Our kids enjoy it. I change the oil frequently, we only have to replace the timing belt on a trip to Mexico, parts and labor only 150 USD, extremely inexpensive.

Served me Well saabsrule , 12/13/2012 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this van kind of for fun because my old car died on me before senior year of high school. This van was wonderful. Perfect for filling with friends or camping gear, and the car was reliable as the sunrise. I also loved the gas mileage. I drive agressively, and averaged about 21-22 mpg. Thats not bad. The engine however was very underpowered. Only 151 hp and the car was very heavy. It has a very functional interior and the third row seats can slide to any position in the car which is conveneient. The van did develop a cylinder misfire before I sold it. This is the only knock I have about it. Also, it doesn't have traction control or abs. Overall it drove like a car and did its job.