Estimated values
1993 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,229
|$1,600
|Clean
|$476
|$1,085
|$1,413
|Average
|$346
|$796
|$1,038
|Rough
|$216
|$507
|$664
