Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Van 1500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$505
|$1,161
|$1,491
|Clean
|$461
|$1,061
|$1,369
|Average
|$375
|$862
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Van 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$505
|$1,161
|$1,491
|Clean
|$461
|$1,061
|$1,369
|Average
|$375
|$862
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Van 2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$505
|$1,161
|$1,491
|Clean
|$461
|$1,061
|$1,369
|Average
|$375
|$862
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Van 1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$505
|$1,161
|$1,491
|Clean
|$461
|$1,061
|$1,369
|Average
|$375
|$862
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Van 2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$505
|$1,161
|$1,491
|Clean
|$461
|$1,061
|$1,369
|Average
|$375
|$862
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Van 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,162
|$1,491
|Clean
|$467
|$1,062
|$1,369
|Average
|$380
|$863
|$1,124
|Rough
|$292
|$664
|$880
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Van 3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$505
|$1,161
|$1,491
|Clean
|$461
|$1,061
|$1,369
|Average
|$375
|$862
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880