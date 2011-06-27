Estimated values
1999 Dodge Durango SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$744
|$1,230
|$1,475
|Clean
|$668
|$1,104
|$1,328
|Average
|$516
|$853
|$1,035
|Rough
|$364
|$602
|$742
