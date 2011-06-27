Used 2007 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews
2007 Nissan Pathfinder Tranny/Coolant cross-contamination --DO NOT BUY THIS VEHICLE
I purchased this vehicle brand new to replace a 2003 SE with high-mileage. The quality of the interior appeared to be subpar as most of the items are made of cheap plastic. At about 55k mi, i had a problem with the fuel sending unit, which was covered under warranty since this was common malfunction of the vehicle. Now after owning the vehicle for 7 years, it finally had a potentially catastrophic failure. The plastic inlet hose nipple to the heater core broke and sprayed coolant all through the engine compartment. I looked in the radiator and overflow tank and both had thick milky coolant which indicates cross contamination of ATF/AF. This is a common problem w/ this vehicle over 100k
Worst Vehicle I've Ever Owned
My family has owned many Nissan/Infiniti vehicles over the years and have loved them, until this one came along. We, along with many others, were faced with the dreaded transmission/radiator problem. We rebuilt the transmission, luckily had a warranty that paid for it. Then, 5 months later, the oil pump failed, which required a new timing chain tensioner along with many other simultaneous repairs, $1700 bill and 3 weeks in the shop. The TPMS light has been on for 1 year. I have had the system checked multiple times and the mechanics didn't know what was wrong with it. I have encouraged my entire family and all of my friends to choose something besides Nissans in the future.
Another Radiator/Transmission blown! No Nissan!
I discovered a small pool of purple liquid under front right tire of my 2007 Nissan Pathfinder in the garage yesterday. I discovered it was most likely a radiator leak and could have leaked into the transmission as well. I took the vehicle in today for inspection, and my concerns were confirmed. Due to the coolant mixing with the transmission fluid, I'm told it's only a matter of time before catastrophic transmission failure +$4000. The issue I have with this whole situation is Nissan is very aware of this defect, yet did not issue a recall. I found out the fix is a very simple bypass as well. There goes $5000+ out the door. All Nissan had to do was recall. Do not buy Nissan!
Almost Got It Right!
Lease ended on our Pacifica AWD which was loaded! Wanted a family vehicle minus the boring Minivan factor. The crossover Pacifica, while the best interior quality of ANY vehicle, lacked the 'fun' factor and our kids could not see over the high door/window lines. We stumbled upon the Pathfinder while looking at a Volvo XC90 and Chrysler Aspen. Boy is the Aspen crap (cheap materials) compared to the Pacifica... Chrysler was out. Volvo was to $$$ for the bells and whistles of our Pacifica. Then came the Pathfinder... Had everything our Pacifica had (dvd, nav, leather, dimming mirrors, Bose etc.) for an very good price. And it was FUN to drive. Boxy, but sharp and family friendly.
Pathfinder
It has really good handling and a good amount of torque when you need it the most. It's spacious in the front but tall people won't be too comfortable in the back. Lots of trunk space and third row seating is awesome for those road trips or car pooling.
