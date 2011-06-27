1993 Nissan NX Review
Other years
Used NX for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The 2000 gets a standard T-top. New interior fabrics mark the only other changes for the NX line.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Nissan NX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
NX driver,05/15/2002
Very nice and fun car, great on gas. I would have a new one if they still made these.
Andrew,10/27/2006
This car is by far the most outstanding surprise, very fast, comfortable and reliable, I am not crazy about the look but is good enough for the money.
Karissa,10/14/2008
I just got this car from my sis-in- law. It has 160,000 miles on it and is still in great shape. I love to drive it. It is so much fun with the t-tops off and 30 miles to the gallon is just the ticket. I actually told my husband he can have the 2008 Camry cause I LOVE driving this one a lot more!
steve,01/08/2010
This car has never done me wrong. It has never failed to start, never hesitated to do what I ask it and has given me back far more than I could ever give it. It starts even in -40c (and below) every time. The only things I have had to replace are the fluids, breaks and tires. The spark plug went at just over 350,000km and original battery just recently gave out at 405,864km. Other than that I have never had to put a dime in it beyond rotations, 1 alignment and changing tires. It is unbelievable to me that Nissan stopped making this car as it is a blast to drive, out performs almost every car I've driven (except new cars) and is straight up amazing! It's never given me anything but it's best!
Features & Specs
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Related Used 1993 Nissan NX info
