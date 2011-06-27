  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(19)
1993 Nissan NX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The 2000 gets a standard T-top. New interior fabrics mark the only other changes for the NX line.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Nissan NX.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
NX driver,05/15/2002
Very nice and fun car, great on gas. I would have a new one if they still made these.
Big surprise
Andrew,10/27/2006
This car is by far the most outstanding surprise, very fast, comfortable and reliable, I am not crazy about the look but is good enough for the money.
Awesome little car!!!
Karissa,10/14/2008
I just got this car from my sis-in- law. It has 160,000 miles on it and is still in great shape. I love to drive it. It is so much fun with the t-tops off and 30 miles to the gallon is just the ticket. I actually told my husband he can have the 2008 Camry cause I LOVE driving this one a lot more!
BEST CAR EVER!
steve,01/08/2010
This car has never done me wrong. It has never failed to start, never hesitated to do what I ask it and has given me back far more than I could ever give it. It starts even in -40c (and below) every time. The only things I have had to replace are the fluids, breaks and tires. The spark plug went at just over 350,000km and original battery just recently gave out at 405,864km. Other than that I have never had to put a dime in it beyond rotations, 1 alignment and changing tires. It is unbelievable to me that Nissan stopped making this car as it is a blast to drive, out performs almost every car I've driven (except new cars) and is straight up amazing! It's never given me anything but it's best!
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1993 Nissan NX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Nissan NX

Used 1993 Nissan NX Overview

The Used 1993 Nissan NX is offered in the following submodels: NX Hatchback. Available styles include 1600 2dr Coupe, and 2000 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Nissan NX?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Nissan NXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Nissan NX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Nissan NX.

Can't find a used 1993 Nissan NXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan NX for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,810.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,000.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan NX for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,890.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,219.

