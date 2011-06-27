This car has never done me wrong. It has never failed to start, never hesitated to do what I ask it and has given me back far more than I could ever give it. It starts even in -40c (and below) every time. The only things I have had to replace are the fluids, breaks and tires. The spark plug went at just over 350,000km and original battery just recently gave out at 405,864km. Other than that I have never had to put a dime in it beyond rotations, 1 alignment and changing tires. It is unbelievable to me that Nissan stopped making this car as it is a blast to drive, out performs almost every car I've driven (except new cars) and is straight up amazing! It's never given me anything but it's best!

