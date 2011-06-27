  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,975$20,769$24,217
Clean$15,058$19,564$22,774
Average$13,222$17,155$19,890
Rough$11,386$14,746$17,005
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,739$20,461$23,859
Clean$14,835$19,274$22,437
Average$13,026$16,901$19,595
Rough$11,218$14,528$16,753
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,424$16,151$18,833
Clean$11,710$15,215$17,712
Average$10,283$13,341$15,468
Rough$8,855$11,468$13,225
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,482$23,307$26,788
Clean$17,420$21,955$25,192
Average$15,296$19,252$22,001
Rough$13,173$16,548$18,810
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,753$15,280$17,816
Clean$11,078$14,394$16,755
Average$9,727$12,621$14,633
Rough$8,377$10,849$12,510
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,023$24,732$28,838
Clean$17,930$23,297$27,121
Average$15,744$20,429$23,685
Rough$13,558$17,560$20,250
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,543$12,406$14,466
Clean$8,994$11,686$13,605
Average$7,898$10,247$11,881
Rough$6,801$8,808$10,158
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,149$26,195$30,544
Clean$18,992$24,676$28,725
Average$16,676$21,638$25,086
Rough$14,361$18,599$21,448
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,583$17,659$20,590
Clean$12,802$16,635$19,364
Average$11,242$14,587$16,911
Rough$9,681$12,538$14,458
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,565$21,536$25,112
Clean$15,613$20,287$23,616
Average$13,710$17,789$20,625
Rough$11,806$15,291$17,633
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,832$17,981$20,967
Clean$13,037$16,938$19,718
Average$11,448$14,853$17,220
Rough$9,858$12,767$14,723
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,111$22,157$25,089
Clean$17,070$20,872$23,594
Average$14,989$18,302$20,606
Rough$12,908$15,732$17,617
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,597$18,978$22,129
Clean$13,758$17,877$20,810
Average$12,081$15,676$18,174
Rough$10,404$13,475$15,538
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,219$14,586$17,007
Clean$10,575$13,740$15,994
Average$9,286$12,048$13,968
Rough$7,996$10,356$11,942
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,551$21,518$25,090
Clean$15,600$20,270$23,595
Average$13,698$17,774$20,607
Rough$11,796$15,278$17,618
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,740$27,868$32,283
Clean$20,491$26,252$30,360
Average$17,993$23,019$26,514
Rough$15,495$19,787$22,668
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,421$26,549$30,957
Clean$19,248$25,009$29,113
Average$16,901$21,930$25,426
Rough$14,555$18,850$21,738
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,033$18,245$21,274
Clean$13,227$17,187$20,007
Average$11,614$15,071$17,473
Rough$10,002$12,954$14,938
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,655$22,908$26,688
Clean$16,640$21,580$25,098
Average$14,612$18,923$21,919
Rough$12,583$16,265$18,740
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,513$27,968$32,611
Clean$20,277$26,346$30,669
Average$17,805$23,102$26,784
Rough$15,333$19,858$22,899
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,093$22,221$25,911
Clean$16,111$20,933$24,368
Average$14,147$18,355$21,281
Rough$12,183$15,778$18,195
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,199$17,161$20,010
Clean$12,441$16,165$18,818
Average$10,924$14,175$16,434
Rough$9,408$12,184$14,051
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,461$23,906$27,824
Clean$17,401$22,520$26,166
Average$15,279$19,747$22,852
Rough$13,158$16,974$19,537
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,353$21,260$24,789
Clean$15,413$20,027$23,312
Average$13,534$17,561$20,359
Rough$11,655$15,095$17,407
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,793$17,933$20,910
Clean$13,000$16,892$19,664
Average$11,415$14,812$17,173
Rough$9,830$12,732$14,682
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,813$24,459$28,520
Clean$17,732$23,041$26,822
Average$15,571$20,204$23,424
Rough$13,409$17,367$20,027
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,639$16,431$19,160
Clean$11,913$15,478$18,019
Average$10,460$13,572$15,736
Rough$9,008$11,666$13,454
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Ram 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,575 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,740 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,575 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,740 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Ram 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,575 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,740 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Ram 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Ram 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Ram 2500 ranges from $7,996 to $17,007, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Ram 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.