Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,975
|$20,769
|$24,217
|Clean
|$15,058
|$19,564
|$22,774
|Average
|$13,222
|$17,155
|$19,890
|Rough
|$11,386
|$14,746
|$17,005
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,739
|$20,461
|$23,859
|Clean
|$14,835
|$19,274
|$22,437
|Average
|$13,026
|$16,901
|$19,595
|Rough
|$11,218
|$14,528
|$16,753
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,424
|$16,151
|$18,833
|Clean
|$11,710
|$15,215
|$17,712
|Average
|$10,283
|$13,341
|$15,468
|Rough
|$8,855
|$11,468
|$13,225
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,482
|$23,307
|$26,788
|Clean
|$17,420
|$21,955
|$25,192
|Average
|$15,296
|$19,252
|$22,001
|Rough
|$13,173
|$16,548
|$18,810
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,753
|$15,280
|$17,816
|Clean
|$11,078
|$14,394
|$16,755
|Average
|$9,727
|$12,621
|$14,633
|Rough
|$8,377
|$10,849
|$12,510
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,023
|$24,732
|$28,838
|Clean
|$17,930
|$23,297
|$27,121
|Average
|$15,744
|$20,429
|$23,685
|Rough
|$13,558
|$17,560
|$20,250
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,543
|$12,406
|$14,466
|Clean
|$8,994
|$11,686
|$13,605
|Average
|$7,898
|$10,247
|$11,881
|Rough
|$6,801
|$8,808
|$10,158
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,149
|$26,195
|$30,544
|Clean
|$18,992
|$24,676
|$28,725
|Average
|$16,676
|$21,638
|$25,086
|Rough
|$14,361
|$18,599
|$21,448
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,583
|$17,659
|$20,590
|Clean
|$12,802
|$16,635
|$19,364
|Average
|$11,242
|$14,587
|$16,911
|Rough
|$9,681
|$12,538
|$14,458
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,565
|$21,536
|$25,112
|Clean
|$15,613
|$20,287
|$23,616
|Average
|$13,710
|$17,789
|$20,625
|Rough
|$11,806
|$15,291
|$17,633
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,832
|$17,981
|$20,967
|Clean
|$13,037
|$16,938
|$19,718
|Average
|$11,448
|$14,853
|$17,220
|Rough
|$9,858
|$12,767
|$14,723
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,111
|$22,157
|$25,089
|Clean
|$17,070
|$20,872
|$23,594
|Average
|$14,989
|$18,302
|$20,606
|Rough
|$12,908
|$15,732
|$17,617
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,597
|$18,978
|$22,129
|Clean
|$13,758
|$17,877
|$20,810
|Average
|$12,081
|$15,676
|$18,174
|Rough
|$10,404
|$13,475
|$15,538
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,219
|$14,586
|$17,007
|Clean
|$10,575
|$13,740
|$15,994
|Average
|$9,286
|$12,048
|$13,968
|Rough
|$7,996
|$10,356
|$11,942
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,551
|$21,518
|$25,090
|Clean
|$15,600
|$20,270
|$23,595
|Average
|$13,698
|$17,774
|$20,607
|Rough
|$11,796
|$15,278
|$17,618
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,740
|$27,868
|$32,283
|Clean
|$20,491
|$26,252
|$30,360
|Average
|$17,993
|$23,019
|$26,514
|Rough
|$15,495
|$19,787
|$22,668
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,421
|$26,549
|$30,957
|Clean
|$19,248
|$25,009
|$29,113
|Average
|$16,901
|$21,930
|$25,426
|Rough
|$14,555
|$18,850
|$21,738
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,033
|$18,245
|$21,274
|Clean
|$13,227
|$17,187
|$20,007
|Average
|$11,614
|$15,071
|$17,473
|Rough
|$10,002
|$12,954
|$14,938
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,655
|$22,908
|$26,688
|Clean
|$16,640
|$21,580
|$25,098
|Average
|$14,612
|$18,923
|$21,919
|Rough
|$12,583
|$16,265
|$18,740
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,513
|$27,968
|$32,611
|Clean
|$20,277
|$26,346
|$30,669
|Average
|$17,805
|$23,102
|$26,784
|Rough
|$15,333
|$19,858
|$22,899
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,093
|$22,221
|$25,911
|Clean
|$16,111
|$20,933
|$24,368
|Average
|$14,147
|$18,355
|$21,281
|Rough
|$12,183
|$15,778
|$18,195
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,199
|$17,161
|$20,010
|Clean
|$12,441
|$16,165
|$18,818
|Average
|$10,924
|$14,175
|$16,434
|Rough
|$9,408
|$12,184
|$14,051
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,461
|$23,906
|$27,824
|Clean
|$17,401
|$22,520
|$26,166
|Average
|$15,279
|$19,747
|$22,852
|Rough
|$13,158
|$16,974
|$19,537
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,353
|$21,260
|$24,789
|Clean
|$15,413
|$20,027
|$23,312
|Average
|$13,534
|$17,561
|$20,359
|Rough
|$11,655
|$15,095
|$17,407
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,793
|$17,933
|$20,910
|Clean
|$13,000
|$16,892
|$19,664
|Average
|$11,415
|$14,812
|$17,173
|Rough
|$9,830
|$12,732
|$14,682
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,813
|$24,459
|$28,520
|Clean
|$17,732
|$23,041
|$26,822
|Average
|$15,571
|$20,204
|$23,424
|Rough
|$13,409
|$17,367
|$20,027
Estimated values
2011 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,639
|$16,431
|$19,160
|Clean
|$11,913
|$15,478
|$18,019
|Average
|$10,460
|$13,572
|$15,736
|Rough
|$9,008
|$11,666
|$13,454